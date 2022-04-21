Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Shane Whitter Media Session

Oklahoma linebacker Shane Whitter spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Spring Game in Norman.

Watch as Oklahoma linebacker Shane Whitter spoke to the local media ahead of Saturday's Spring Game in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

FB - Bill Bedenbaugh, Anton Harrison, Offensive Line Generic, O-Line, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Spring Practice Built a Solid Foundation for Oklahoma's Offensive Line

By Ryan Chapman5 minutes ago
Jason White copy
Football

Former Sooners Looking Forward to Oklahoma Spring Game Homecoming

By Ross Lovelace5 hours ago
Tiare Jennings
Softball

Oklahoma Responds to Lone Loss, Dominates North Texas

By Ross Lovelace15 hours ago
Wilkin Formby
Football

Elite OL Prospect Puts Oklahoma in Top 5

By John E. Hoover16 hours ago
USATSI_8927431
Football

Six from 6: Baker Mayfield Took Down Baylor and Started a Dynasty

By John E. Hoover17 hours ago
Mayfield aim
Football

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, After Heisman Statue Reveal, is 'Ready for a Fresh Start'

By John E. Hoover19 hours ago
Dillon Gabriel practice 2
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 119

By Josh Callaway21 hours ago
Lead, Alo 96
Softball

Four Oklahoma Players Named USA Softball Player of the Year Finalists

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago