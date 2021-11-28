Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma Offense Highlights - Oklahoma State

    SI Sooners' highlights from when Oklahoma had the ball in the Sooners' 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State.
    Watch SI Sooners' highlights from when Oklahoma had the ball in the Sooners' 37-33 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Stillwater, OK.

