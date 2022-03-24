Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Andrew Raym Media Session

Oklahoma offensive lineman Andrew Raym met with the media during the first week of spring practice.

Watch Oklahoma offensive lineman Andrew Raym meet with the media on Thursday, Mar. 24 during the first week of the Sooners' spring practices. 

