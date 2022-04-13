Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Anton Harrison Media Session

Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison met with the media during the fourth week of spring practice.

Watch Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison meet with the media on Wednesday, Apr. 13 during the fourth week of the Sooners' spring practices.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

4-13 DeMarco Murray
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Coach DeMarco Murray Press Conference

By Josh Callaway15 minutes ago
Jovantae Barnes
Football

Oklahoma RB Jovante Barnes Pushing for Early Playing Time

By Ross Lovelace2 hours ago
T.D. Roof 4
Football

T.D. Roof Has Been Around, But Finishing His Playing Career at Oklahoma is Truly Special

By John E. Hoover4 hours ago
Marcus Stripling Oklahoma vs Texas 2020
Football

Oklahoma DE Marcus Stripling Thinks the Team is 'Getting Back to OU' Under Brent Venables

By Ryan Chapman7 hours ago
BSB - Brett Squires - KU
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Win Slugfest Over No. 4 Texas Tech in Amarillo

By Josh Callaway15 hours ago
4-12 Gasso
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso Press Conference

By Josh Callaway21 hours ago
4-12 Lyons
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma SS Grace Lyons Press Conference

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
Lead, Alo 96
Softball

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Earns National Award

By John E. HooverApr 12, 2022