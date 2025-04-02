WATCH: Oklahoma OL Derek Simmons Spring Interview
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma offensive lineman Derek Simmons met with the media following the Sooners' spring practice on Tuesday evening.
Simmons discussed his transition to OU and how similar or different offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle's offense is to the system he ran at Western Carolina.
He also talked about adjusting to the speed of Oklahoma's defense as well as working with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and analyst Kevin Wilson, who returned to help the Sooners after serving as Tulsa's head coach last year.
Simmons also touched on what he's seen from freshmen linemen Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje, the major signings of last year's recruiting class, as well as what he likes about offensive guard Eddy Pierre-Louis' game after playing alongside him through spring practice thus far.
Spring ball will wrap up for the Sooners with OU's Crimson Combine, which will take the place of the traditional Red/White Spring Scrimmage on April 12 at 1 p.m. at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.