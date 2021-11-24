Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Oklahoma State Week

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman preview Oklahoma-Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater, OK.
    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap the Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch press conferences ahead of Oklahoma's Week 13 matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in Stillwater, OK. 

