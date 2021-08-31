September 1, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Zoom 8/31

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray previews Saturday's season opener with the Tulane Green Wave.
Watch Oklahoma running back Eric Gray's full media zoom call from Tuesday, Aug. 31 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday. 

