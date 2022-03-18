Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Starting 11 - DB Key Lawrence

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway breaks down the No. 6 player for Oklahoma heading into spring camp: DB Key Lawrence.

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway break down the No. 6 player for Oklahoma heading into spring camp: DB Key Lawrence.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3-17 Tanner Groves (Pre-St. Bonaventure)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Tanner Groves Press Conference

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
3-17 Jordan Goldwire (Pre-St. Bonaventure)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma G Jordan Goldwire Press Conference

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
3-17 Moser
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
Baker Mayfield
Football

Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Requests Trade From Cleveland

By Josh Callaway9 hours ago
JD Runnels 2
Football

Former Oklahoma FB J.D. Runnels Lands Coaching Gig in New USFL

By John E. Hoover10 hours ago
Dom Franks-OU 2
Football

Former Oklahoma DB Dominique Franks Lands USFL Coaching Job

By John E. Hoover11 hours ago
Key Lawrence, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

Oklahoma Starting 11: Defensive Back Key Lawrence

By Ryan Chapman12 hours ago
Oklahoma Starting 11 - RB Eric Gray
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Starting 11 - RB Eric Gray

By Josh CallawayMar 17, 2022