Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Starting 11 - TE Brayden Willis

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway breaks down the No. 11 player for Oklahoma heading into spring camp: TE Brayden Willis.

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway break down the No. 11 player for Oklahoma heading into spring camp: TE Brayden Willis.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

BSB - Diego Muniz - KU 2
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Beat UTSA

By John E. Hoover2 hours ago
Patty Gasso 3b
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Leave Hawaii with Another Run-Rule Victory

By John E. Hoover5 hours ago
3-12 Oklahoma Postgame (Baylor B12 Tournament)
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma Big 12 Tournament Semifinals Postgame

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
Brayden Willis
Football

Oklahoma Starting 11: Tight End Brayden Willis

By John E. Hoover7 hours ago
WBB - Kennady Tucker, Taylor Robertson, NaLyssa Smith, Baylor Bears, 2022 Big 12 Tournament
Women's Basketball

Baylor Routs Oklahoma to Advance to Big 12 Championship Game

By Ryan Chapman8 hours ago
Lead, Alo 96
Softball

Irony, Symmetry and Poetry: Jocelyn Alo's Record Homer Was Destined for Hawaii

By John E. Hoover10 hours ago
MBB - Porter Moser, 2022 Big 12 Tournament, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma's Porter Moser says the Sooners have 'DNA' to make Big Dance

By Ryan Chapman13 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 2.08.10 AM
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo on Her New Home Run Record, Family, Hawaii and More

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago