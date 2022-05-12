WATCH: Oklahoma's Brent Venables at the Sooner Caravan Stop in Amarillo

Watch as Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables spoke to fans at the OU Coaches Caravan stop in Amarillo, TX, on May 10.

Watch as Oklahoma head football coach spoke to fans at the 2022 OU Coaches Caravan stop in Amarillo, TX, on May 10.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.