'We Crushed It:' Why Oklahoma's Freshman DBs Have Such a Bright Future
There are two good reasons Oklahoma signed seven defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class.
First, the Sooners needed immediate defensive help.
Second, these guys can all play.
Cornerback Eli Bowen has emerged as the most visible because, two thirds of the way through his first year of college football, he’s taken over a starting role.
But five of the other six freshman DBs have played in games this season, and several of them have delivered impact plays.
Oklahoma may or may not make a bowl game in 2024 — the Sooners are 5-5 this season and are big underdogs against Alabama next Saturday and at LSU on Nov. 30 — but he future looks bright in the OU secondary.
“What you don't see is they're getting a ton of reps in practice,” head coach Brent Venables said. “And they've played in in several games and they've gone in and have done really well at times.
“And some other times like, ‘Ah, you know, you look like freshmen.’ Man, I'm really excited about those guys.”
Bowen is the younger brother of sophomore safety Peyton Bowen, but he’s made his own name this season. Eli has played 337 snaps so far in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, and his PFF overall defensive grade of 81.1 is one of the best in the country among true freshmen. He’s also posted grades of 80.6 against the run and 80.0 in coverage.
“Something about that last name,” said linebacker Danny Stutsman. “I don't know, I think just a ballplayer. He plays like a veteran out there, man. I'm just really impressed with everything he does. His coverage, his tackling, his technique. Just knowing his assignment. That's really what I'm impressed with as a young guy really. His ability to understand and have an intricate understanding of the game plan.”
Last year, coaches and OU veterans expressed similar sentiments about Peyton, particularly his built-in knowledge of the game and his instincts to make plays. So Eli’s success has been no surprise to big brother.
“Well I always knew that he was going to be a really good player just from his work ethic and the way he practices and how technically sound he is,” Peyton said. “ … He’s been ready for the moment. I didn’t have to say nothing to him.”
Bowen has played in eight games and has collected 20 total tackles with three passes defensed.
“Eli is — he's that guy,” senior safety Billy Bowman said. “Eli, ever since he got here, you know, he's been great fundamentally with his footwork, with his eyes, everything. You know, he might be small in size, but he don't play like it. He has no fear. And he'll go out there. And if you want to test him, try it. But it might not work out.”
Bowen has remained humble and exhibited quiet leadership through his sudden ascension.
“It's great. I'm grateful for the opportunity that I've got,” he said. “I’m blessed. It's great for me because I can contribute to the seniors and the other people on the team and just help them win, help them do good.”
The rest of the first-year DBs have played a supporting role in 2024, but they’ve all made plays that have piqued Sooner Nation’s interest for the future.
Safety Michael Boganowski has played in 10 games this season, logging 63 defensive snaps in seven games going into OU’s second bye week. His PFF grade is 71.1, including a 75.4 against the run and an 81.4 in tackling.
It’s the tackling part — particularly that moment of impact — where Boganowski gets people excited. He delivered two big hits in the OU spring game in April, and fans have been waiting for more collisions from him ever since.
“I ain’t gonna lie,” senior Kendel Dolby said in September, “he can hit — for real.”
Jaydan Hardy has played 10 in games this season, including 51 defense snaps in five games, and has received time at multiple positions — strong safety, free safety, slot corner — and has performed well in a limited role. He’s compiled just four tackles as a reserve, but he had a late interception against Temple that led to a 26-yard return.
“Hardy wants to — he'll go play anything,” Venables said. “Even though he trains at one position, every game, he's like, always tapping — ‘You know, I can go and do this. I can go and do that.’ That's what he did in high school. I wouldn't doubt (it). I wouldn't put it past him. But I'm trying to get him good at one thing.”
Reggie Powers has played in nine games and has gotten 21 defensive snaps against Temple and Maine.
Powers’ PFF grades of 75.3 overall, 68.3 against the run, 69.9 in coverage and 73.1 in tackling has left fans wanting more.
His big play this season actually didn’t count — a fantastic end zone interception in the final minutes against Maine, on which he kept his leverage over the top of a receiver and then dug under the route to catch the football. It was negated, however, after a teammate hit the quarterback late.
“It was a teach-tape rep,” said junior Robert Spears-Jennings. “We’re going to show that on film because he was inside and underneath it, out and up — read it perfectly and picked him off. It was a clinic man, and when he called it back everybody was sick. Everybody was so sad because that was a great rep.”
Venables said he loves the way Boganowski, Powers and Hardy have developed so quickly in their careers and can’t wait to see more.
“I mean, I think they are going to be phenomenal,” Venables said. “And, no coach speak, that's just what I've seen. And they've got great mindsets They're tough guys mentally, they're tough guys physically. They're contact guys, you know, Boganowski, Powers, Hardy — they're fearless.
“But those are guys, they have range, they’re physical, they’ve got great natural instincts. All three of those guys, we crushed it with those guys. I’m incredibly proud of those guys.”
Two other freshman DBs have played defensive snaps this season: cornerbacks Devon Jordan and Jeremiah Newcombe.
Jordan has played 42 defensive snaps in four games and although he has no defensive stats yet, he’s posted an overall PFF grade of 67.7.
Newcombe has played 20 defensive snaps in three games, with an overall PFF grade of 63.0.
Of the seven DBs signed in the ’24 class, only safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald hasn’t logged game snaps yet. That’s a testament to the depth and quality of the prospects that safeties coach Brandon Hall and corners coach Jay Valai have brought in.
“They’ve done a really nice job,” Venables said. “You always find windows to get them in the game. Sometimes it works for you — get them in, get them out — but the depth of what they’re taking — legit No. 2 reps all season long — there’s going to be a cumulative effect of that and it’s going to pay off. And it is paying off in their development.
“They’re great leaders, too, for young guys. They’re just mature beyond their years. And again they’re going to get in and they’re going to do some really good stuff and they’re going to do some stuff that they’ll learn from.”
“What I love is they have a mental toughness too to come into the film room on Monday and take the corrections the right way and improve and get better.”