October 1, 2021
Weather Aware: With Foul Conditions Expected at K-State, Oklahoma and Spencer Rattler Are Prepared

Lincoln Riley says his quarterback, who grew up in the desert, has prepared for the harsh weather they'll see on Saturday in Manhattan, KS.
The weather forecast for Saturday in Manhattan, KS, is bleak.

According to Weather.com, there’s strong chance of showers all morning, followed by a stronger chance of heavy thunderstorms throughout the afternoon for Oklahoma’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Kansas State.

“I would fully expect to be fully able to do what we want to do offensively,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday, “unless it’s an absolute monsoon.”

That includes quarterback Spencer Rattler, who grew up in the desert and has played in only fair conditions so far during his college career.

Riley isn’t worried.

“It’s something we drill and do quite a bit with our skill guys,” Riley said. “Anybody that handles the ball. I think we’ve talked about it before, soaking balls down, doing whatever we gotta do. We do it spring ball, we do it in camp. We do it multiple times throughout the season as well. So we get a pretty good feel for our guys that can handle it, throw it, catch it, carry it. Do all that. And guys that maybe that aren’t as strong with it.

“But I would say in the quarterback room, I don’t have any concerns with our guys being able to handle the ball in those conditions. And obviously, that depends on the level of conditions. Because everybody gets affected at some point. Spencer and our guys have done real well with it.” 

