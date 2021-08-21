August 21, 2021
Western Carolina Assistant Coach Dies Suddenly

John Peacock was in his first year coaching the Catamounts, who play at OU on Sept. 11.
John Peacock, offensive line coach at Western Carolina University, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 32.

The school’s athletic department announced the tragedy Friday via Twitter.

Peacock was in his first season coaching WCU, an FCS program that plays this season at No. 2-ranked Oklahoma on Sept. 11.

“Known by his colleagues and student-athletes as a selfless, hard worker who was always upbeat and constantly humming or singing,” the school said in the tweet. “Coach Peacock will be sorely missed.”

WCU will honor Peacock with a moment of silence before this year’s season opener and will lower the WCU flag on the day of his service.

OU coach Lincoln Riley offered his sentiments on Twitter as well.

