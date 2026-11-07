What Factors Will Shape Oklahoma's First Trip to The Swamp?

Line Up Correctly

It’s an incredible indictment that simply running plays without illegal motion and illegal procedure penalties would be an upgrade, but that’s why Ben Arbuckle is no longer the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma. OU’s offense is not good enough to overcome errors, so a major first step for Jason Witten will be to do the little things — get lined up, look organized — to start and move things in the right direction in an attempt to extend the program’s bowl streak.

— Ryan Chapman

Force Early Turnovers

Florida’s offense is strong. The Gators average 35.6 points and 425.3 yards per game, both of which rank in the top six of the SEC. Their offense, though, has been turnover prone at times. Most recently, the Gators coughed the ball up four times in their 27-8 loss to Georgia last week. Quarterback Aaron Philo was responsible for two interceptions, while backup Tramell Jones Jr. threw one. Jones will start against OU, per a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. It’s imperative for the Sooners’ defense to put pressure on him early and force a first-half takeaway. OU did that last week when Kip Lewis logged a pick-six against South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers. That didn’t change the outcome, as the Sooners struggled in all three phases in their 17-point loss. But a play like that would do wonders for OU in a hostile environment.

— Carson Field

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

String Together Drives Early

There figures to be some level of jolt added to the Sooners' offense in its first game under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten. Witten figures to narrow the playbook at least initially, focusing on plays that put Oklahoma — and presumably quarterback John Mateer — in the best positions to succeed. That's what happened a couple years ago against Ole Miss in the first game with Joe Jon Finley as interim offensive coordinator. The Sooners had some early success there, but weren't able to build any lasting momentum offensively. Oklahoma needs to replicate that early success — preferably without getting stopped on fourth down near the goal line — but needs to string together a couple strong drives together in a row to settle in under Witten and build some confidence in the offensive line, in Mateer (or Whitt Newbauer or Bowe Bentley), and in the running game.

— Ryan Aber

Drain The Swamp

If OU is going to have any chance to get a road win, they'll need to zap the energy out of the house quickly. Florida was trounced in their version of the Red River Rivalry a week ago by Georgia. Both teams have fanbases that are somewhat ready to wave the white flag and auto-sim to the offseason. If Oklahoma jumps out early, it could go a long way in quieting down one of the more difficult venues to play in the country. Can the Sooners do that?

— Brady Trantham

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.