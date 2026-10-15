What is Oklahoma CB Eli Bowen's Status vs. Kentucky?

NORMAN — Oklahoma cornerback Eli Bowen and offensive tackle Michael Fasusi are each listed as "questionable" for Saturday's matchup with No. 15 Kentucky on the initial SEC availability report for the game released Wednesday.

Among other Sooners listed as questionable for the game include guards Eddy Pierre-Louis and Heath Ozaeta and wide receiver Parker Livingstone.

Bowen was injured late last week in a walk-through before the Red River Rivalry.

He went through warmups ahead of the game, with his left ankle very heavily taped, but ultimately didn’t play.

Sophomore Trystan Haynes started in Bowen’s place giving up a touchdown early but otherwise playing well in his first career start.

Fasusi's status is an upgrade after he was initially listed as "doubtful" for last week's game against Texas after initially appearing on the report as "out" headed into the Georgia game two weeks earlier.

Fasusi hasn’t played since the season opener, when he left just 17 snaps in after aggravating a shoulder injury.

Ryan Fodje has started at left tackle in Fasusi’s absence, with Noah Best and Ozaeta starting at guard over the last two games.

Pierre-Louis started the first three games after coming off the bench against Georgia. The redshirt sophomore missed the win over Texas.

Ozaeta suffered an apparent injury in warmups ahead of the Red River Rivalry, but started the game and played the majority of the snaps at guard.

Running back Tory Blaylock and tight end Jack Van Dorselaer are both listed as "probably" for the 6:30 p.m. game against the Wildcats.

Five Sooners are listed as "out" for the game, including wide receiver Trell Harris, linebacker Taylor Heim, cornerback Jacobe Johnson, running back Xavier Robinson and tight end Trynae Washington.

Johnson will miss his second consecutive game after being injured in the loss to Georgia.

Among the Kentucky players on the availability report is former Sooners wide receiver Nic Anderson, who is listed as probable.

SEC Availability Report: Oklahoma vs. Kentucky

OKLAHOMA

Out: Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Jacobe Johnson, CB; Xavier Robinson, RB; Trynae Washington, TE.

Questionable: Eli Bowen, CB; Michael Fasusi, OT; Fred Hinton, OL; Parker Livingstone, WR; Heath Ozaeta, OG; Eddy Pierre-Louis, OG.

Probable: Tory Blaylock, RB; Jack Van Dorselaer, TE.

KENTUCKY

Out: Grant Grayton, DB; Antwan Smith, ILB; Jaden Smith, DB; Tavion Wallace, ILB.

Doubtful: Tyler Thomas, DE

Questionable: Alex Afari Jr.; CJ Baxter, RB; Elijah Brown, TE; Kalen Edwards, DL.

Probable: Nic Anderson, WR; Hassan Sykers, DB.

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