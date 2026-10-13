Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Gives Update on Star OL Michael Fasusi

NORMAN — OU coach Brent Venables seemed optimistic when asked about offensive lineman Michael Fasusi on Tuesday.

At his weekly press conference, Venables hinted that Fasusi — a sophomore offensive tackle and former 5-star recruit — is nearing a return.

“He’s just about ready,” Venables said.

Fasusi appeared in 11 games and started 10 times as a true freshman in 2025.

The offensive tackle seemed primed for a sophomore-year breakout, as he collected Preseason Second Team All-SEC honors. But in OU’s season opener against UTEP on Sept. 4, Fasusi reinjured his shoulder.

Fasusi appeared on only 17 snaps against the Miners and has not appeared in a game since aggravating his shoulder.

Despite being sidelined, Fasusi has dressed out in each of OU’s last four games. Prior to the Sooners’ game against No. 1 Texas on Saturday, Fasusi participated in walkthroughs — something he had not done since suffering his injury.

It goes without saying that Fasusi’s return to the lineup would be massive.

Fasusi was originally a consensus top-10 prospect from the Class of 2025, and he chose OU over offers from Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri.

Even as a true freshman, was a standout in run-blocking situations, finishing the year with a 68.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) run-blocking grade. He logged a 65.1 PFF offensive grade on 676 snaps in 2026.

“I’m excited,” Venables said. “Everybody’s excited to get another really good player back. Proud of him and how he’s handled it.”

More will be known about Fasusi’s status for Saturday’s game against No. 15 Kentucky when the SEC releases its first availability report on Wednesday. Last week, Fasusi was listed as doubtful on the initial availability report before being downgraded to out.

“He’s got to clear another hurdle here in the next few days,” Venables said.

Fasusi is one of a few offensive linemen who missed OU’s 27-24 win over Texas.

Junior guard Eddy Pierre-Louis showed up as questionable on last week’s initial availability report before eventually missing the game. Backup offensive lineman Fred Hinton, whose only appearance of 2026 came against UTEP, was initially listed as doubtful before being ruled out.

The Sooners’ home game against Kentucky will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma will look to win its second game in a row against a Wildcats squad that is 5-1 with SEC wins over LSU, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

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