What Might Oklahoma’s Offense Look Like Under Jason Witten

NORMAN — For the next month, Jason Witten is in charge of the Sooners’ offense.

Oklahoma parted ways with Ben Arbuckle, who lasted only 21 games as the offensive coordinator, on Monday. Witten — a former NFL star who joined OU’s staff as its tight ends coach in January — will now be calling the plays.

Witten has not spoken with the press since August, when he fielded questions at Oklahoma’s local media day. It’s possible that his coaching philosophies have changed since then, but Witten had plenty to say about his coaching style a few months back.

Establishing the run

As a player, Witten was one of the best pass-catching tight ends in NFL history. He finished his illustrious 17-year career with 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns, and he made the Pro Bowl 11 times.

But while he understands how valuable tight ends are in the passing game, he knows how vital they are in helping establish the run.

“We’re a part of the run game,” Witten said. “Can you sustain that block? Can you get into position to hold on? It’s a little bit longer when the ball gets to you.”

Tight ends aren’t solely responsible for a team’s ability to run the ball, though.

The offensive line must, of course, create holes for the running backs. And wide receivers must be able to sustain their blocks on the perimeter.

Through eight games, Oklahoma ranks 14th in the SEC in rushing, averaging only 106.7 yards per game and 3.17 yards per carry. The Sooners have scored just three rushing touchdowns.

For Oklahoma’s offense to improve, the run game must also improve.

“You talk about explosive runs — if you can get one or two of those on a drive, you’re gonna score a lot of points,” Witten said.

Tight ends in the passing game

Unsurprisingly, Witten believes it’s vital for tight ends to be reliable targets in the passing game.

In only eight games under Witten, the tight ends have been much more involved than they were in 2025. Sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers leads OU with four receiving touchdowns, and he is also second on the team with 446 receiving yards. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound college football veteran has been a safety net of sorts for quarterback John Mateer, who has struggled.

With four games left in the regular season, it’s likely that Beers will continue to draw a high target share, and the Sooners could get other tight ends — like Hayden Hansen and Jack Van Dorselaer — more involved.

“You look at all the successful tight ends over the history of the last 50 years, it’s their ability to be versatile, multiple,” Witten said. “You look at our tight ends, and I think a lot of guys have the ability to play multiple positions.”

Collaboration with rest of staff

Witten is still new to college football.

After he retired from the NFL in 2021, Witten became the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Texas. He held that role until January, when he became the Sooners’ tight ends coach.

As soon as Witten arrived in Norman, he praised the collaborative efforts between offensive coaches, both old and new.

“We’ve had great dialogue throughout the spring,” Witten said in August.

Witten is suddenly in charge of the offense. On Tuesday, OU coach Brent Venables hinted that the next month could be an audition for the offensive coordinator position.

Venables also noted how important it will be for Witten to continue collaborating with more experienced coaches on the staff, including offensive analyst Kevin Wilson, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and others.

“He's been a part of, had a very critical role in helping Ben (Arbuckle) and doing what he was asked to do in that role as far as week to week preparations,” Venables said. “So some of those things will carry over. At the end of the day it’ll be a collaboration of all of the offensive coaches together the next four weeks.”

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