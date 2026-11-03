Oklahoma's Brent Venables Says 'Nothing's Off Table' as Jason Witten Auditions for OC

NORMAN — Over the next month, Oklahoma tight ends coach Jason Witten will be asked to do something he’s never done before: Call an offense.

Witten, who joined OU’s staff prior to the 2026 season, will be the Sooners’ play caller in their final four regular-season games. Oklahoma parted ways with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle on Monday after only 21 games in Norman.

Oklahoma’s offense has been subpar for three seasons in a row, and head coach Brent Venables said his hope is to “score as many points” as he can.

Witten’s stint as the interim offensive coordinator will serve as an audition for a larger role on OU’s staff for the former NFL star.

“Nothing’s off the table,” Venables said.

Witten, of course, is an NFL legend. He made the Pro Bowl 11 times in his 17-year professional career, most of which he spent with the Dallas Cowboys.

Shortly after he retired from playing in 2021, Witten became the head coach at Liberty Christian School, a private high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The school won two state titles — in 2023 and 2024 — under Witten before he took over as OU’s tight ends coach in 2026.

Through eight games of 2026, Oklahoma’s offense has struggled. With four games left in the season, the Sooners rank 108th nationally in scoring offense, 111th in total offense and 128th in rushing offense.

Witten’s tight end room, though, has been a bright spot.

Sixth-year transfer tight end Rocky Beers is second on the roster in receiving yards with 446, and he has caught a team-high four touchdown passes. Florida transfer Hayden Hansen has also been a key part of the offense, particularly in blocking situations, and he logged a crucial touchdown reception in the Sooners’ 14-6 win over New Mexico.

Last year, only one tight end — Kaden Helms — caught a touchdown pass, and that score came in OU’s 44-0 win over Kent State. Converted linebacker Jaren Kanak logged 533 yards in 2025 but never made it into the end zone.

“He’s over-exceeded our expectations just from leadership, cohesion, the improvement that he’s helped us make at the tight end position,” Venables said. “He has an incredible wealth of knowledge. His communication skills are elite. He’s built trust and real relationships with our entire staff, but also the players, which is important.”

Again, Witten has never been a play caller at the collegiate level. And Venables acknowledged that there will be growing pains in the process.

But Venables has faith that Witten — and his collaboration with OU’s other offensive coaches — will allow the Sooners to score more points in the final month of the season.

“There's nothing easy about any of it,” Venables said. “But after visiting with the offense all together, it became really clear quickly that he was the most ready to do it and was eager and excited, and Jason's been around the game a long time. He's been a part of, had a very critical role in helping Ben and doing what he was asked to do in that role as far as week to week preparations.”

Oklahoma will battle No. 25 Florida in Gainesville on Saturday.

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