What Oklahoma Punter Michael Turk Thinks About Being 'The Cheeziest'

The Sooners' senior landed the big prize of the week: an NIL deal that includes a stay in the Cheez Suite.

ORLANDO — Oklahoma punter Michael Turk definitely woke up feeling the cheesiest Tuesday.

Turk and three other college football players — Florida State wideout Mycah Pittman, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Purdue wideout Tyrone Tracy — landed NIL deals with Cheez-It to stay in the snack’s “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” hotel room.

“The Cheez-It room is awesome,” Turk said Tuesday night after practice at Boone High School. “I’m thankful that I got it. It's a good stay. Everything is cheesy. It's been fun.”

He said he got to spend “a few hours a day” in the Cheez Suite.

“I get to sleep in there too,” he said. “I’m thankful for Cheez-It and the opportunity. It's fun.” The promotional handouts say it's "like waking up inside of a Cheez-It Box, but better." OU and FSU meet in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Turk was asked if his being selected as the Cheeziest Sooner was a byproduct to his successful YouTube channel, which has more than 175,000 followers.

“Sure — I’m thankful for the platform that I had,” he said. “I’m thankful that it worked out. I'm glad I have the room and glad that I'm here during my last week of college football.”

Turk said he prefers original flavor Cheez-Its but said he’s not up for a lifetime supply of snack crackers.

“That wasn't part of the deal,” he said. “But I can ask them.”

Turk immediately identified his favorite item in the room.

“I would say the Cheez-It robe,” he said.

Does he get to keep it?

“I would imagine so,” Turk said. “Probably the robe or the alarm clock that says ‘I woke up feelin’ the cheeziest.’ At 6 a.m. That was fun.”

