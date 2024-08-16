What Will it Take for Oklahoma Defensive End R Mason Thomas to Make an Impact in 2024?
In the midst of fall camp, Oklahoma defensive end PJ Adebawore immediately had an answer when he was asked who on the Sooners’ defense might surprise most and make an impact in 2024.
“Probably R Mason Thomas,” Adebawore responded. “I think he’s one to definitely be on the watch list, because he’s going to have a season.”
Entering his junior season, Thomas has yet to make a major impact for the Sooners on the defensive line. As a 4-star prospect, according to 247Sports and On3, he immediately got playing time as a freshman, appearing in 10 games and pulling in seven tackles, a tackle for loss. 0.5 sack and a quarterback hurry. He missed three games because of injury that season, though.
After contributing as a freshman, his breakout season was anticipated for last year, but instead, a high ankle sprain suffered during fall camp and another later in the season sidelined Thomas for four games as he rotated in at defensive end when needed.
Maybe the most challenging part of the time Thomas missed last season was that it wasn’t consistent. He was never able to get in a rhythm. He missed the opener, then played Week 2 against SMU, getting his first tackle of the season. He then sat out the next two games before returning Week 5 against Iowa State. Thomas was able to contribute for the next four games before missing Bedlam. He finished the season appearing in another four straight games.
Being able to settle in proved to be a difference for Thomas. His best game of the season came in OU’s Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona. Thomas posted a pair of tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. He ultimately recorded at least one tackle in every game he appeared in but one.
So, other than staying healthy, what will it take for Thomas to see the field more in 2024? Or is that basically all it will take?
“He had a high ankle sprain in camp last year and then he had got another one on another ankle so that’s what kept him from practicing and developing and being a guy for us last year but he finally got healthy right at the end of the year and got in at the bowl game and had an outstanding bowl game," OU head coach Brent Venables said. "He’s picked up and he’s gotten better and he’s got more lean muscle mass on his body, he’s been a real leader, guys really respect him, he’s got a high motor and he’s really fast and super explosive.”
Teammates are noticing Thomas during this fall camp. And so has his head coach. But it’s still early into the plan Thomas has had since this spring – to just stay healthy and let everything else fall into place.
“No. 1 is staying healthy, for sure,” Thomas said during spring ball about his season expectations. “Find different ways to recover, work to see what works best for me. And No. 1 is to really stay healthy.”