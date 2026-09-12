What X-Factors Could Determine Oklahoma's Battle With Michigan?

Poise Under Pressure

Last year, many of the same OU players you’ll see on Saturday went 4-0 in road games. OU needed Tate Sandell to hit four field goals (and three 50-yarders) at Tennessee, and needed John Mateer to keep his feet (and three more field goals from Sandell) at Alabama. In tight, uncomfortable situations, Oklahoma showed maturity and poise. Peyton Bowen and Kip Lewis and Eddy Pierre-Louis and Jayden Jackson and Isaiah Sategna and Eli Bowen and others all made big-time plays in big-time situations. That experience will be required again in The Big House.

— John Hoover

Get Big

There was a lot ot like from the new-look OU offense against UTEP. Ben Arbuckle leaned on his new tight ends, causing plenty of confusion for the Miner defense. Michigan will be ready for the look, so there won't be a big surprise there, but if veteran transfers Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers can again prove to be effective in the running game, it'll force the Wolverines to bring bigger bodies to load the box. From there, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer will be able to pick his matchup with receivers Isaiah Sategna, Trell Harris and Elijah Thomas getting single-coverage looks. If the Sooners can force Michigan to adjust to them, it could be a big day for Arbuckle's unit on the road.

— Ryan Chapman

Make Bryce Throw

It’s no secret that the quarterback situation isn’t ideal for Michigan. In the Wolverines’ controversial one-point win over Western Michigan, sophomore Bryce Underwood completed only 54.5 percent of his passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Underwood is a former 5-star recruit who put together an up-and-down freshman season as the Wolverines’ starter in 2025. Though Underwood has yet to become a star, it’s hard to deny his talent and athleticism. The dual-threat quarterback rushed for 392 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, and he logged 47 yards and a rushing touchdown in the 2026 opener. It’s evident that Underwood is currently more polished as a rusher than he is as a passer. A key for Oklahoma’s defense will be to limit what Underwood can do with his legs. The Sooners faced two dual-threat signal callers — UTEP’s EJ Colson and Raymond Moore III — last week, and at times, those speedy quarterbacks exposed flaws within OU’s defense.

— Carson Field

Start Fast

After last week’s controversial finish vs. Western Michigan, and the lackluster showing by the Wolverines before the wild finish, morale isn’t exactly soaring among the maize-and-blue faithful. If Oklahoma can score early and take a lead, that crowd of 100,000 might not only quiet down but turn against the home team. If Michigan gets off to a quick start, then all of a sudden, momentum is back on the Wolverines’ side. Getting off to a fast start is always important, especially on the road, but in this one, it feels even more important. The Sooners went 4-0 on the road last season and put up points on their first drive in three of those four wins and in the other, at Tennessee, R Mason Thomas returned a fumble for a touchdown to tie the game early. Each time, that early momentum helped the Sooners come away with the win.

— Ryan Aber

Special Teams Remain Special

Field goal kicking and punt returns were incredible in the Sooners' season opener. Hitting all three field goals, including one with backup kicker Liam Evans, and Isaiah Sategna's 88-yard punt return for a touchdown all make Oklahoma a more dangerous team to face. Much like the defense needing to clean things up, Tate Sandell did kick a ball out of bounds, resulting in a procedure penalty — which is something that must be avoided on Saturday. Should OU's special teams provide special plays, the Sooners will have more margin of error to work with on the road.

— Brady Trantham

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