How Does the Sooners on SI Staff Think Oklahoma Will Fare Against Michigan?

John Hoover

This is tough. I like Michigan’s defense, and give them an edge at home. Sure, Oklahoma was 4-0 on the road last year, with make-or-break wins at Tennessee and Alabama. That’s impressive. But 110,000 really agitated Wolverine fans await the Sooners’ first visit to the Big House. Oklahoma has the grit and the talent to win, but was Michigan hiding its entire playbook in last week’s debacle against Western Michigan? Were they playing the part of the wounded prey, only to lure the Sooners in for the kill? You ever see those Wolverine videos? Just something to consider. With a nearly healthy offensive line this week, the Sooners might get it done.

Final: Oklahoma 20, Michigan 17

Ryan Chapman

Let’s start here: the Michigan team Oklahoma will battle on Saturday will be a much-improved version of the team that should have lost to Western Michigan. But there were warts that won’t go away in one week. Bryce Underwood’s footwork and inability to deliver under pressure were evident again — something that Brent Venables and his disruptive front seven had to love when breaking down film. The Wolverine offensive line also failed to generate much movement up front, something that OU should also be able to exploit. The task will be much more difficult for John Mateer and the Sooner offense, but Mateer and a majority of his offensive line survived big-time atmospheres in Knoxville and Tuscaloosa last year to emerge victorious. Mateer’s growth will help the Sooners avoid an early turnover, and the defense will keep the biggest crowd Oklahoma has ever played in front of at bay.

Final: Oklahoma 27, Michigan 13

Carson Field

Michigan has plenty to prove after Week 1. The Wolverines needed the entirety of their game against Western Michigan — plus one second — to escape with a 13-12 win. But openers are weird. Teams usually aren’t as polished as they are later in the season, and close calls are regular, even for powerhouse programs. The Wolverines are still loaded with talent on offense and defense. Scoring against Michigan’s defense won’t be easy, given that the Wolverines didn’t allow a touchdown to WMU and this will mark the first real test for OU’s new-look offense. Though Michigan is clearly a team with glaring flaws, the Wolverines have plenty of weapons, and Ann Arbor isn’t an easy place to play. Oklahoma will win a low-scoring — possibly ugly — battle to improve to 2-0.

Final: Oklahoma 27, Michigan 17

Ryan Aber

Don’t write Michigan off quite yet. There have been plenty of good teams that got off to a rocky start before righting the ship and settling in for a solid season. Michigan certainly has the talent, and the coaching staff to do that. So the Sooners shouldn’t take the Wolverines lightly. That said, Oklahoma is the better team here. The offense won’t look as crisp as it did last week against UTEP, but the Sooners are better offensively than they were last season and will show it here. The defense will allow a big play or two, and likely points, but they’ll also clean up some of the issues they showed last week. Also, Brent Venables is usually pretty good about coming up with new defensive wrinkles for games like this and the defense will be much more complex than it was a week ago. Oklahoma scores early in this one, and while they don’t run away, they also never get to a point where the outcome is in much doubt in the fourth quarter.

Final: Oklahoma 23, Michigan 14

Brady Trantham

The Sooners have an elite defense and an axe to grind. Brent Venables was not at all pleased with the defensive performance against UTEP. He no doubt reminded the defense about it all week to instill fire in a group we know to be overflowing with talent. That is not where the Wolverines want to be — a get-right game for one of the best units in the country. OU was the better team on the field last year when they met Michigan. A handful of sloppy plays kept the Sooners from running and hiding in the third quarter. Much of the same cast of characters return for the return game in Ann Arbor, with Michigan bringing a new coaching staff (also not ideal for the Wolverines). Now that Michigan felt a whirlwind of emotion from their controversial win over Western Michigan, it's hard to see them putting up much of a fight past their initial first wave. Oklahoma wins this one with clean play, timely explosives from a seemingly more capable and versatile offense and an angry defense.

Final: Oklahoma 34, Michigan 17

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