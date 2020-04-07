NFL Draft analyst and sports wagering insider R.J. White wrote Tuesday that Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb should be the first receiver taken in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy was listed last week as the odds on favorite to be the first receiver picked (Jeudy was at -138, compared to Lamb at +138), but

According to White, who projects all seven rounds and offers the 10 best bets in this year’s draft, the smart money is on Lamb to be drafted before Jeudy.

“The Jets need a game-breaker at the receiver position, and Lamb would be a great fit for that offense,” White told CBS SportsLine. “In fact, recent mock drafts have suggested Jeudy might not even be the second receiver off the board, with teammate Henry Ruggs catching some eyes for his blazing speed. If you want the safer pick, take the value on this prop by going with Lamb.”

Lamb has been projected to the Jets with the 11th pick, and to the Eagles with the 13th pick, while SI affiliate Mile High Huddle projects Lamb to the Broncos with the 15th pick.

The Cardinals at No. 8 had widely been seen as a team in the market for Lamb, but that was before they landed All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with Houston. Still, if Arizona general manager Steve Keim finds value in stacking offensive playmakers and reloading the receiver corps as Larry Fitzgerald’s career winds down, he might take quarterback Kyler Murray’s suggestion and add Lamb to the mix.

Lamb ran a 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but he’s one of college football’s elite game breakers.

In OU history, the Sooners have had 16 pass plays of 80 yards or more, and Lamb is the only person on the list to have done it three times.

Of OU’s top seven single-season yardage totals in OU history, Lamb is the only player on the list twice.

He’s sixth in school history with 173 catches, but he’s third with 3,292 yards.

Lamb ranks No. 1 in OU history with an average of 19.0 yards per catch.

He’s No. 2 in OU annals with 32 touchdown receptions.

In his final two seasons out of Richmond, Texas, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound Lamb piled up 1,158 receiving yards as a sophomore and 1,327 as a junior at OU.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.