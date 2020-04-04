Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb Picked by Broncos in SI's Latest Mock

Of the 'Blue-Chip 3' wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft class, Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb has been the one the least-mocked to the Denver Broncos. And yet, Lamb is viewed by many leading draftniks as the top wideout in this class.

In his latest first-round mock draft, Sports Illustrated's Jaime Eisner selected Lamb for the Broncos at pick 15 overall.

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Broncos have to be thrilled to have Lamb, who most regard as the No. 2 WR in this class, fall to them here. Drew Lock had a very promising finish to the season, but will need another weapon aside from Courtland Sutton at wide receiver to take the next step in his development. Lamb isn't a burner, but does everything else well.

Betting Crystal Ball: Offense (-200); Defense (+160)

Honestly, who the top wideout is in this class depends entirely on who you ask. I'm dubious that there is a consensus WR1.

However, Lamb has a strong claim if there is one. Compared to DeAndre Hopkins, who was recently traded to the Arizona Cardinals, Lamb is an extremely smooth athlete with phenomenal body control. He is a complete receiver.

At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, he's got enough length and size to contend on the boundary and at the catch-point. And though he's not the fastest wideout in this class, his 4.5 speed is more than enough to get by at the next level

Lamb eclipsed 60-plus receptions in each of his last two seasons with the Sooners, posting receiving totals of 1,158 yards and 1,327, respectively. He hauled in a whopping 25 touchdowns just in the last two years alone.

In 2019, Lamb averaged an eye-popping 21.4 yards per reception and never averaged lower than 17.5 YPC in his three seasons at Oklahoma. He's a dynamic receiver and as a potential complement to Courtland Sutton, Lamb might not have the same speed or twitchiness, but he would give Sutton a run for his money as the team's WR1.

I shudder to think the kind of damage Drew Lock could do throwing the likes of Lamb, Sutton and TE Noah Fant. But it's exactly those type of football visions dancing in the heads of GM John Elway and the Broncos' brass. Build that nest.

Fans won't have to wait too much longer to see whom the Broncos actually pick in the draft. The draft kicks off on April 23, which is less than three weeks from now.

