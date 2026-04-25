Where Did Every Oklahoma Player Land in the NFL Draft?

The Oklahoma Sooners had seven players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Edge rusher R Mason Thomas was the first name off the board. He was selected in the second round on Friday night.

The Sooners had to wait until Saturday to see another player drafted, but the final day of the draft was busy.

Six players heard their names called on Saturday, starting with Febechi Nwaiwu and ending with Deion Burks in the seventh round.

Here is where every OU player ended up after the draft:

DE R Mason Thomas

Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas makes a tackle against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The OU defensive end was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round on Friday night with the 40th overall pick.

Kansas City is familiar with Miguel Chavis’ pupils, as they brought in Ethan Downs as an undrafted free agent a year ago.

IOL Febechi Nwaiwu

Oklahoma offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu protects quarterback John Mateer in the Sooners' victory over Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Interior offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu was the Sooners’ first draft pick on Day 3 of the draft.

He was selected in the fourth round by the Houston Texans with the 106th pick.

Nwaiwu improved his draft stock at the end of the 2025 season by sliding over to center and performing well against LSU and Alabama, to go along with the tape he put out at guard for two seasons in the SEC.

DT Gracen Halton

Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton sacks South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Nwaiwu’s teammate, Gracen Halton, went with the very next pick in the draft.

The San Francisco 49ers pounced to add the defensive tackle who put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Halton finished his senior season with 33 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown.

LB Kendal Daniels

Oklahoma defensive back Kendal Daniels makes a tackle in the Sooners' loss to Ole Miss. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Atlanta Falcons selected linebacker Kendal Daniels in the fourth round with the No. 134-overall pick.

Daniels projects to fit perfectly in Atlanta, as defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich loves linebackers with familiarity playing safety.

Daniels will unite with former OU safety Billy Bowman Jr., who was a very popular rookie for the Falcons last year.

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S Robert Spears-Jennings

Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings runs through drills at OU's Pro Day. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Pittsburgh Steelers took safety Robert Spears-Jennings in the seventh round with the 255th overall pick.

He totaled 59 tackles last year, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and he also added two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

TE Jaren Kanak

Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak runs after a catch against Temple. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

The position change from linebacker to tight end saw Jaren Kanak get selected in the NFL Draft.

He was taken one pick after Spears-Jennings by the Tennessee Titans, where he will join forced with another of OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s former pupils in quarterback Cam Ward.

WR Deion Burks

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks scores a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Indianapolis Colts took receiver Deion Burks with the 254th pick of the draft.

He was the third-last pick in the seventh round after spending three years at Purdue and two seasons with the Sooners.

Burks caught 57 passes for 620 yards and four scores last year, shich finished nine yards short of his career-high that he set in 2023.

Undrafted Free Agents

Running back Jaydn Ott is signing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Ott will reunite with former OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray.