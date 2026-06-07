How Oklahoma Transfer Hayden Hansen Has Taken Young TEs 'Under his Wing'

NORMAN — Hayden Hansen’s three years at Florida flew by.

Hansen, a tight end who signed with OU in January, played in 37 games in three seasons with the Gators. As a true freshman in 2023, Hansen was tasked with playing in 12 games, starting nine of them.

The combination of his talent, natural skills and his 6-8, 268-pound frame earned him a major role early into his time at Florida — but Hansen admitted that he was a timid player at that point.

“I was always kind of a lead by example guy,” Hansen said in March. “(Former Florida coach Billy) Napier always told me that was the bare minimum.”

Hansen never put up video-game numbers at Florida, but he was a valuable piece to the Gators’ offense throughout his time in Gainesville.

As a true freshman in 2023, Hansen played on 480 offensive snaps, ending the year with 150 yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches. His role grew even larger in 2024, as he logged 207 yards and a touchdown on 601 snaps.

Hansen logged his best collegiate season in 2025, his final year at Florida: He started in all 12 of the Gators’ games, catching 30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

The tight end believes that his improved leadership allowed him to produce better on the field than he previously had.

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“I feel like this past year was probably my best year as a vocal leader,” Hansen said. “I've always had to work on being more vocal.”

Hansen looks back at his time at Florida fondly, and he still speaks highly of Napier. But times were tumultuous in Gainesville during his three seasons, as the Gators missed out on the postseason in two of those years. Florida fired Napier midway through its 2025 campaign.

With a completely new staff on its way in, Hansen decided to transfer out. He ultimately landed at Oklahoma, which will have a totally revamped tight end room in 2026.

As soon as Hansen stepped on campus in Norman, Hansen shedded the newcomer label.

“I've gone out of my way,” Hansen said. “Going back to my time at Florida my freshman year and I've seen some old guys (lead) well.”

Hansen is one of three tight ends who signed with OU from the transfer portal, along with Rocky Beers (Colorado State) and Jack Van Dorselaer (Tennessee). The Sooners also signed two freshmen — Tyler Ruxer and Ryder Mix — as part of their 2026 recruiting class.

Of course, Oklahoma hired Jason Witten to replace Joe Jon Finley as its tight ends coach in January, too.

Hansen isn’t the oldest in the tight end room, as Beers is 24 years old and entering his sixth college football season. But with 1,827 snaps over three seasons in the SEC under his belt, Hansen knew he had to quickly fill a leadership role in his new setting.

“Those guys in the room are all good guys; they make it easy,” Hansen said. “I've tried to take the young’uns under my wing.”

Oklahoma’s offense can take a sizable step forward if the tight end room becomes more productive.

Jaren Kanak was far and away the Sooners’ most reliable option at the position last year, as he caught 44 passes for 533 yards — but he didn’t log any touchdown receptions. Kaden Helms was the only OU tight end to catch a touchdown pass last year, and his score came in the Sooners’ 44-0 rout of Kent State.

OU now has a good mix of experience and youth that could elevate the position group in 2026. And in addition to the “mismatches” that he expects to have as a result of his frame, Hansen believes that his vocal attitude that he brought with him to Norman will help each of the Sooners’ tight ends thrive.

“It's a very well-knitted group, and I think we're all going to work very well together,” Hansen said. “It's cool because everyone's better at different things, and it's going to just be like a mix and match… pick your poison. I'm excited.”