Where Does Oklahoma GM Jim Nagy's Salary Rank Amongst His Peers in College Football?
Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy ranks in the top 10 of GM salaries amongst college programs across the country.
USA Today assembled the salaries of football general managers across college football, and Nagy’s $750,000 salary in 2025 ranks eighth in the nation.
His compensation is half of North Carolina’s Michael Lombardi, who is set to make $1,510,000 in 2025.
The Tar Heels are currently 2-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
Ohio State’s Mark Pantoni is second, Oregon’s Marshall Malchow is third, Alabama’s Courtney Morgan is fourth, LSU’s Austin Thomas is fifth, Nebraska’s Patrick Stewart is sixth and Cal’s Ron Rivera is seventh to round out the general managers that check in on the list above Nagy.
Louisville’s Vince Marrow and Texas GM Brandon Harris round out the top 10.
Per Nagy’s contract that the OU Board of Regents approved in March, Nagy’s compensation will increase $100,000 annually. The contract spans three years.
Nagy was brought in last February to transform Oklahoma’s football operation. The Sooners wanted to model their front office after NFL franchises, with a full scouting department to help identify high school talent, scout players who enter the transfer portal and provide advanced, detailed scouting on OU’s upcoming opponents.
While Nagy joined late in the process in the 2026 class, the work done by Nagy’s staff and Brent Venables’ coaching staff has Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class currently ranked No. 1 in the country by Rivals and 247Sports.
OU’s 2026 class is currently ranked 19th by Rivals and 21st by 247Sports.
Earlier this month, USA Today said that Venables currently ranks 23rd in the country in total pay amongst college football head coaches.
Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, USC’s Lincoln Riley, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Longhorns’ coach Steve Sarkisian make up the top five in the nation.
Venables ranks 10th in the SEC in total pay for the 2025 season, though he has over $1 million in bonuses he could earn if the Sooners are able to build on their excellent start to the 2025 season.
Oklahoma will host No. 8 Mississippi on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC), which officially starts a treacherous stretch to end the regular season.
After taking on Ole Miss, Oklahoma will travel to No. 17 Tennessee.
The Sooners will then be off on their second bye week of the year before traveling to Tuscaloosa to meet No. 4 Alabama in OU’s final road trip of the year.
Oklahoma will then close the regular season with home contests against No. 15 Missouri and No. 20 LSU.