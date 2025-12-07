Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Rules Out Veteran Defender for Alabama Rematch

Oklahoma will be down at least one veteran piece for its College Football Playoff contest against Alabama.

OU coach Brent Venables announced that cornerback Gentry Williams will be unavailable for the rematch with the Crimson Tide.

“Gentry had shoulder surgery, so he’ll be out,” Venables said during a Zoom press conference on Sunday.

Oklahoma defensive back Gentry Williams makes a tackle against Michigan. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Williams exited on the first drive in Oklahoma’s win against South Carolina.

He missed OU’s contest against Ole Miss, but was labeled as available on the SEC Availability Report for the Sooners’ win over Tennessee, though he didn’t play.

Williams was then listed as available on the first availability report of the week against Alabama, but he was downgraded to questionable on the Nov. 13 report.

He hasn’t suited up for Oklahoma since then.

Williams recorded 10 tackles this year and was credited with two pass breakups.

Venables didn’t have an update on defensive end R Mason Thomas or center Jake Maikkula.

“We’ll see on the other guys,” he said.

Thomas hasn’t played since he sustained a quad injury while he was returning a Tennessee fumble back for a touchdown in Knoxville.

Maikkula was ruled out of Oklahoma’s regular-season finale against LSU with an infection.

“Jake had an infection. Was really pretty scary,” Venables said immediately after OU’s 17-13 win over the Tigers. “Don’t know if it was staph, or whatever, but was in the hospital for a few days. But he’s much better now. So we’ll see where he’s at shortly.”

Before the injury, Thomas had totaled 23 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in nine appearances.

LSU marked the first game of the season that Maikkula has missed for OU.

The return of either player would be massive for the Sooners, especially since Thomas was unable to take the field against the Crimson Tide in OU’s 23-21 victory in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 15.

“I mean, they’re two good players. Starters. Excellent players,” Venables said. “Jake touches the ball every snap, so there’s a lot of impact and influence in the things that that guy does. And R Mason’s one of the more explosive defensive players in the country.”

The Sooners will host Alabama at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. The contest will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

“If they can play, they can play. If they can’t, they can’t,” Venables said. “That’s football. It’s late in the year. They’ve got guys that are down. That’s just part of the game.”