Which of Oklahoma’s Transfers Could Exceed Expectations in 2026?

Oklahoma didn’t have to do as much reloading during the 2026 offseason.

After the Sooners’ 10-3 campaign that ended with a loss in the College Football Playoff, they signed 16 players from the transfer portal in January.

That number was significantly smaller than during the 2025 season, when Oklahoma signed 21 players to its transfer class, including quarterback John Mateer, running back Jaydn Ott, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and linebacker Kendal Daniels.

The Sooners didn’t make any splashes as big as they did with Mateer in the previous cycle, but they did sign a handful of players with proven production at the Power Four level. Wide receivers Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone and tight end Hayden Hansen are all expected to be key weapons in OU’s offense after previously playing at Virginia, Texas and Florida, respectively.

Those three players are the headliners, but several of OU’s other transfer additions could take on key roles in 2026.

Here are a few players who may outperform their expectations:

WR Mackenzie Alleyne

Former Washington State wideout Mackenzie Alleyne’s addition to the roster went under the radar as a result of Harris and Livingstone’s signings.

But he could be a sneaky weapon on OU’s offense.

Alleyne spent two years in Pullman before transferring to Oklahoma. In the first of those two seasons, he played Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, both of whom left WSU in favor of OU after the 2024 season.

Alleyne only logged 72 yards and a touchdown on four catches in 2025, but he flashed his potential in the Cougars’ bowl game. He finished the Potato Bowl with three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The wide receiver also caught a touchdown pass from Mateer in the Sooners’ spring game, displaying the chemistry between the former — and now current — teammates. Even if he doesn’t get as much playing time as Harris, Livingstone or Sategna, Alleyne could definitely be a reliable backup option on OU’s receiving corps.

TE Jack Van Dorselaer

Tennessee transfer Jack Van Dorselaer will be a sophomore in the fall, and he joins the roster with a season of SEC experience.

Van Dorselaer, who stands 6-4 and weighs 250 pounds, played 186 snaps for the Volunteers as a true freshman in 2025. Of those 186 snaps, 113 of them were in run-blocking situations.

Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), Van Dorselaer finished the year with a middling 44.6 run-blocking grade. But the numbers don’t tell the full story, as the bulky tight end frequently used his frame to his advantage in goal-to-go situations, as shown in this clip, posted by college football insider Landon Tengwall.

Oklahoma landed TE Jack Van Dorselaer out of the Transfer Portal and it’s easy to see why they liked his tape.. he likes to beat the absolute tar out of the man lined up across from him in the Run Game⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3n77HL7nAo — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) July 29, 2026

Van Dorselaer caught only five passes for 23 yards and a score last year. It’s possible that usage in passing situations is minimal again in 2026.

But even if that’s the case, his blocking skills make him someone who could exceed expectations.

DL Bishop Thomas

The 2025 season was redemptive for Bishop Thomas.

Thomas, once a 4-star recruit, spent his last two seasons at Georgia State, and in 2025, he was a standout for the Panthers. The 6-1, 300-pound defensive tackle ended his redshirt junior season with 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Thomas’ impressive season followed the rocky start to his college career.

He enrolled at Florida State in 2022 but spent just one season with the Seminoles. Thomas then spent the 2023 season at Colorado, but the Buffaloes dismissed him during the subsequent offseason. As a result, Thomas transferred to GSU and ultimately thrived there.

OU coach Brent Venables praised Thomas’ work ethic throughout spring ball and said that he can be a reliable option behind star defensive linemen David Stone and Jayden Jackson.