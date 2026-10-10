Which Under the Radar Sooners Could Help Seize Momentum for Oklahoma Against Texas?

QB Whitt Newbauer

Hopefully Oklahoma’s backup quarterback had a good week of practice, because it’s entirely likely he’ll be needed on Saturday — for one reason or another. Starter John Mateer has committed six turnovers in OU’s four games — four interceptions and two fumbles lost — as the Sooners rank 136th in the nation (out of 138 teams) in turnover margin (minus 1.5 per game and 131st with 10 giveaways). The three he gave away at No. 2 Georgia were all backbreakers: an inexplicable, no-contact fumble on the goal line (instead of an easy touchdown pass) that was returned 88 yards for a Bulldogs touchdown, a careless fumble right before halftime (which also should have been a short completion to an open receiver and produced a UGa field goal), and an interception on a badly underthrown ball to an open receiver that should have been at least a long completion if not a TD. Those kinds of mistakes in the Cotton Bowl will put the Sooners in a hole, and will necessitate Newbauer’s first big action as a Sooner. The other reason Newbauer needs to be ready against No. 1-ranked Texas? Collin Simmons and the Longhorn defense rank No. 4 nationally in quarterback sacks with 3.75 per game. That includes 10 two weeks ago at Tennessee — 5 1/2 by Simmons. Mateer is going to get hit — maybe a lot — and his backup needs to be ready. Maybe even his backup’s backup.

— John Hoover

WR Isaiah Sategna

Isaiah Sategna doesn’t quite qualify as an “under-the-radar” player because of his outsized role in the offense, but I’m looking at his role as punt returner in this contest. The Sooners obviously need a spark, and he delivered in a few big moments last year, like with his first punt return in OU’s road win over Alabama. Sategna will have a tough day ahead with the Texas defense looking to shut him down, but flipping field position with a solid return or breaking the game open with a massive return to score or set the offense up with an incredibly short field could be the difference in a massive upset.

— Ryan Chapman

OL Jake Maikkula

Jake Maikkula has been the most consistent member of Oklahoma’s offensive line. Though that’s not a particularly high bar to clear, Maikkula’s 66.7 Pro Football Focus offensive grade leads all OU offensive linemen who have played more than 50 snaps this year. Maikkula has yet to allow a sack in 2026, and he is responsible for only four of the 44 pressures that the offensive line has allowed. OU will be without Michael Fasusi, like it has been for the last three games, and guard Eddy Pierre-Louis was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s availability report. The line needs someone to set the tone, and Maikkula is the top candidate to do so against arguably the best defensive line in college football.

— Carson Field

CB Dakoda Fields

With Jacobe Johnson out for the game, the Sooners are going to need cornerbacks other than Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory. Johnson has played 59 plays this season while Bowen and Guillory have played 187 and 177, respectively. No other Oklahoma cornerback has played more than 28 plays. Dakoda Fields, the Oregon transfer, has played just 17 plays, with 12 of them coming in the season opener against UTEP. Trystan Haynes has played slightly more, but with as much as the Sooners' defense figures to be on the field against the Longhorns, they'll need someone else to step forward. Fields doesn't have to have an interception or another massive play, but if he can keep Texas' receivers from hitting a big pass against him that will go a long way toward helping the defense give Oklahoma a chance.

— Ryan Aber



DE Taylor Wein

As much as you'd think an offensive player needs to step up in this game, the burden falls again on the defense. If the offense is going to be in position to do what they've not done all year — move the football and score — then the defense will have to force three and outs/punts and generate turnovers. That's where Taylor Wein comes in. Wein has been held in check through the first four games, but he's still been productive. Last season, OU's defense couldn't get a turnover against Texas. R Mason Thomas almost did when he strip-sacked Arch Manning but the quarterback fell back on the ball. Wein is that same type of big-play edge rusher that can turn the tide with sacks, TFLs and forced turnovers.

— Brady Trantham

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