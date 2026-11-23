NORMAN — John Mateer played well for the third week in a row on Saturday, and as a result, he took home some hardware.

Mateer was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Oklahoma’s 28-7 win over Texas A&M.

Mateer finished the game with 269 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-34 passing. He also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Arguably the most impressive part of Mateer’s performance was how he responded to early adversity.

Mateer threw an interception in the second quarter before losing a fumble on the next drive. The fifth-year quarterback also overthrew his receivers a handful of times early in the game as the Sooners went scoreless for the first 28 minutes of the game.

Right before halftime, Mateer led the Sooners down the field and capped off a 92-yard drive with a touchdown pass to tight end Rocky Beers. He then accounted for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Mateer connected with running back Tory Blaylock and wide receiver Isaiah Sategna on touchdown passes before rushing for a score in the game’s final seconds.

Oklahoma’s four touchdowns against the Aggies were its most against a conference opponent since 2024, when the Sooners joined the SEC. The Sooners logged 421 total yards, the second most of any of Texas A&M’s opponents in 2026.

Mateer’s SEC award is his first of the season and the second of his career.

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Prior to the Texas A&M game, Mateer hadn’t committed a turnover in his last four games. Obviously, that streak ended against the Aggies. But he still led the Sooners to their seventh win of the year, thanks to his four total touchdowns.

Through 11 games, Mateer has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,422 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 337 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Mateer is playing his fifth college football season. He began his college career at Washington State, where he played for three seasons. The signal caller from Little Elm, Texas, transferred to OU ahead of the 2025 season and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in his first year in Norman.

Mateer will play his final college regular-season game on Saturday, when Oklahoma battles Missouri on the road. Kickoff between the Sooners and the Tigers is scheduled for 3:15 p.m., and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

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