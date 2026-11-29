The first half of the 99th meeting between Missouri and Oklahoma was an unmitigated disaster for the Sooners.

But the second half turned into quite a successful recovery effort.

OU fell behind 20-0 midway through the second quarter thanks to a 92-yard touchdown pass and Tiger QB Austin Simmons’ phenomenal start.

But the Sooners suddenly came to life, snuck in a touchdown right before halftime, added another TD to start the third quarter, then turned No. 23 Mizzou’s first turnover into another score, taking their first lead in what became a dramatic 34-31 Oklahoma victory.

No. 17-ranked OU finishes the regular season at 8-4 overall and 6-3 in Southeastern Conference play. No. 23 Missouri falls to 7-5 and 4-5.

It was OU's fourth straight victory to close the season, just like last year. Those two streaks combined give the Sooners eight consecutive wins in November.

Simmons started on fire — 9-of-11 for 224 yards and two TDs in the first half alone — as Mizzou seemed headed for a blowout victory.

Meanwhile, OU countered with the turnover-prone version of John Mateer, who threw two interceptions in the first half and led a Sooner offense that was lifeless prior to their final drive before halftime that cut it to 20-7.

Mateer had opened the game with an interception that produced a Mizzou field goal.

Naeshaun Montgomery then beat the OU coverage and raced untouched for a 92-yard touchdown grab to make it 10-0.

Isaiah Sategna’s 73-yard touchdown catch-and-run turned into a 13-yard completion when cameras caught him stepping on the boundary. That early possession gave a promising vibe, but Mateer’s second pick derailed it.

Montgomery finished off the Tigers’ next drive with a 13-yard TD grab that built Missouri’s lead to 17-0. A field goal pushed that to 20-0.

Mateer and offensive coordinator Jason Witten solved a few things and launched the OU rally with a 75-yard TD drive to end the first half (Mateer threw to Parker Livingstone for the score).

OU opened the third quarter with another 75-yard TD drive, this one capped by Jonathan Hatton’s 11-yard touchdown run.

Owen Heinecke’s first interception of the year at the Mizzou 20 immediately set Mateer up for a 16-yard TD run that completed the rally and put the Sooners up 21-20 midway through the third quarter.

The teams exchanged field goals and OU went into the final 11 minutes clinging to a 24-23 lead.

That’s when an interception by Michael Boganowski gave the Sooners a first-and-goal at the 3, which Mateer turned into his third TD of the day, another ground score, and a 31-23 lead with 9:15 to play.

Simmons responded again, though, connecting with Caleb Goodie on a 46-yard touchdown pass and a 2-point throw to Donovan Olugbode to tie it at 31-31 with 8:08 to play.

But Mateer guided the OU offense one more time, culminating with a 30-yard field goal by Tate Sandell with 1:37 to play.

Simmons, now facing a desperate situation with no timeouts, was sacked, and on the next play, Omarion Robinson got in late on a tackle, ripped the football out of the receiver’s hands and then pounced on it just inches from the sideline to save any last-second drama.

With the Sooners long eliminated from College Football Playoff talk, OU now waits to learn its bowl destination next Sunday.

Here are the winners and losers from Saturday’s game at Missouri.

LOSE: The OU Secondary

Sure, John Mateer’s early turnovers were backbreakers and spotted the Tigers 10 points.

But while Mateer recovered and actually played well for the final 3 1/2 quarters, the Sooner secondary never did.

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Mizzou RB Jamal Roberts came in with 1,200 rushing yards and led the nation in yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus, with well over 1,000. But he was a complete non-factor against OU, rushing just nine times for 12 yards before ESPN reported a hand injury would keep him out of the entire second half.

And still the Sooners couldn’t take advantage of a one-dimensional Tiger offense.

Simmons cooked the Sooners all afternoon, from a 92-yard TD in the second quarter to a 46-yard bomb in the fourth quarter.

Simmons finished 19-of-27 for 385 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Safety Omarion Robinson took a poor angle trying to defend a second-quarter intermediate out route to Mizzou WR Naeshaun Montgomery, and the result was an uncontested 92-yard touchdown pass.

Jude James beat Courtland Guillory for a 33-yard catch in the first half. Cayden Lee ran unchecked through the secondary for a 26-yard catch.

And Caleb Goodie ran through double coverage and under Simmons’ rainbow throw in the fourth quarter to tie it up at 31-31.

Boganowski’s pick was a game-changer, however, and Robinson’s strip-recovery at the end finished it off.

LOSE, then WIN: QB John Mateer

Mateer couldn’t have had a worse start: 3-of-7, 20 yards and two interceptions.

But he turned things around when the Sooners started a possession with six minutes left in the first half, and engineered six scoring drives in the Sooners’ next seven possessions.

After his slow start, Mateer finished 24-of-30 for 258 yards and a touchdown with the two picks, and added 59 yards and two TDs on 19 rushing attempts.

WIN: TE Rocky Beers

Beers led the Sooners with eight catches for 123 yards. He was targeted eight times and, being wide open so often, delivered 50 yards after the catch.

WIN: Kip Lewis, Owen Heinecke

Brent Venables’ dynamic linebacker duo delivered one of their best games as a tandem.

It was Lewis’ blitz that produced Heinecke’s first interception of the year, and it was Heinecke’s blitz that nearly produced a pick by Lewis (it went through his hands and was eventually caught by safety Michael Boganowski.

Lewis and Heinecke tied for the team lead with six tackles each.

WIN: OKPreps

In addition to another big day from Heinecke, a Tulsa product, other OU defenders who grew up in the Sooner State had an impactful day.

DE Danny Okoye, from Tulsa, had a huge tackle for loss in the first half to force a Missouri punt.

DT David Stone also a massive TFL on the OU goal line to force Mizzou into a pair of incomplete passes and eventually a field goal that preserved a 24-23 lead. On Mizzou’s final drive, Stone dropped Simmons for a sack after pressure from PJ Adebawore.

WIN: K Tate Sandell

Sandell has been a bit up and down, but he broke a tie and put the Sooners ahead 34-31 with 1:37 to play with a 30-yard field goal.

Late in the third quarter, Sandell drilled a 41-yard field goal.

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