Which Under the Radar Sooners Could Make a Big Impact Against Tennessee?
LB Sammy Omosigho
It sounds more and more likely that senior linebacker Kobie McKinzie will not play this week after Brent Venables said he “tweaked a groin” in the loss to Ole Miss. That’s a tough injury to come back from even if it’s mild. So if McKinzie can’t play Saturday at Tennessee, Sammy Omosigho has an opportunity to step into the limelight. He’s currently sixth on the team in tackles with 28, including four tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks with three passes defensed. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound junior from Heartland, TX, has always been productive when he gets on the field, so expect to see him around the football a lot. In his career, he’s played in 23 games, including three starts at cheetah linebacker last year, and has totaled 46 tackles and 5.5 TFLs. Owen Heinecke could also get a few snaps in McKinzie’s absence, but expect a big game from Omosigho.
— John E. Hoover
TE Jaren Kanak
There’s no time like the present for tight end Jaren Kanak to rediscover his form from the first month of the season. Kanak has been quiet since OU’s bye week, but Tennessee’s defense is soft in pass coverage. The Volunteers could be down a key piece in linebacker Arion Carter, too. He leads Josh Heupel’s team in tackles, but he enters Saturday as questionable to play. If Carter can’t go, Kanak will have an even greater chance to get open over the middle for quarterback John Mateer — especially on third down.
— Ryan Chapman
DE Taylor Wein
A key for Oklahoma to slow down Tennessee’s explosive offense will be to put pressure on Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar. Oklahoma’s pass rush starts on the edges, and Taylor Wein is someone that has regularly downed opposing players in the backfield. Wein, a redshirt sophomore, leads OU with 11 tackles for loss. He has also registered 3.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and an interception. The defensive end is looking for a bounce-back after he struggled in the Sooners’ 34-26 loss to Ole Miss. Wein finished that contest with a season-low 55.3 PFF defensive grade and a 33.9 tackling grade. Not only is Wein looking for a strong rebound, the Brentwood, TN, native looks to shine in a return trip to his home state.
— Carson Field
OT Michael Fasusi
Tennessee's defense has had its share of problems this season. The Volunteers come into the game 99th in FBS and 15th in the SEC in total defense. But Tennessee is sixth nationally and fourth in the SEC in sacks and tied for 16th nationally and tied for first in the SEC with 14 turnovers forced this season. The Vols will certainly try to get after John Mateer and force him into quick decisions that up the chances of turnovers, and look to exploit what's expected to be a pair of freshmen tackles for the Sooners. Fasusi has certainly had his moments this season, most notably with his excellent performance in the Michigan game, but he's made plenty of freshman mistakes as well. Fasusi will need to both avoid costly penalties that have hurt him at times and keep Mateer relatively clean for the Sooners to have their best shot. Fasusi has allowed two sacks this season according to Pro Football Focus and been flagged six times — no other OU offensive player has been flagged more than twice.
— Ryan Aber
S Robert Spears-Jennings
The Sooners' senior safety has had a rough go the last few weeks. He finished with the worst coverage grade per Pro Football Focus amongst OU starters against Mississippi and Texas. His tackling was an issue against the Longhorns, but he improved in OU's next two games. Tennessee will want to take shots downfield. If Oklahoma can't depend upon a senior to protect the back end of the defense, it could be a long night.
— Brady Trantham