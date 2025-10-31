How Oklahoma’s Defense Plans to Neutralize Tennessee’s ‘Explosive’ Offense
NORMAN — One week after battling Ole Miss’ high-flying offense, the Sooners’ defense will face its toughest test yet.
Oklahoma plays against Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Volunteers are ranked second nationally in scoring offense (45.6 points per game) and third in total offense (510.1 yards per game).
“Incredibly explosive on offense,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Historically speaking for their program through eight games, I think this is the second-most points they’ve scored through eight games in the history of their program.”
Tennessee’s offense starts and ends with quarterback Joey Aguilar.
Aguilar, a transfer from Appalachian State playing his first season with the Volunteers, has been excellent, throwing for 2,344 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions through eight contests.
One of the SEC’s best wide receiver corps complements Tennessee’s star quarterback.
Chris Brazzell II is the conference’s leading receiver with 740 yards and eight touchdowns. The Volunteers also have Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews, who both have already eclipsed 500 yards with 628 and 582, respectively.
Another option for Aguilar to throw to is tight end Miles Kitselman. A 6-5, 255-pound senior, Kitselman has caught 23 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
Tennessee’s also sixth out of the SEC’s 16 members in rushing, averaging 188.8 yards per contest. Sophomore DeSean Bishop has been the Volunteers’ primary back, and he has run for 652 yards and nine touchdowns on a 7.2-yard-per-carry average. Reserve running backs Star Thomas and Peyton Lewis have also been efficient, combining for 645 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Volunteers can hurt opponents in a multitude of ways, and Venables is aware of that.
“They’re just doing a fantastic job,” Venables said. “Gonna present a great, great challenge for us.”
The good news for Oklahoma? The Sooners have arguably the best defense that Tennessee has faced yet.
Even after allowing 34 points and 431 yards in their loss to Ole Miss last week, OU is fifth nationally in both scoring defense and total defense.
In a game where both teams will likely score plenty of points, holding the Volunteers to field goals instead of touchdowns and forcing turnovers will be paramount.
“Yeah we just have to get them to really sit and think about what they want to do next,” senior defensive end R Mason Thomas said. “They’re one of those tempo teams like Ole Miss. Our main goal is to stop them.
Against the Rebels, Oklahoma allowed seven plays of longer than 25 yards. The Sooners also allowed Ole Miss to convert on nine of its 21 third-down tries and two of its three fourth-down attempts.
Big plays plagued OU’s defense against Ole Miss. The Sooners know that they must be better in that department against Tennessee’s explosive, fast-moving offense.
“That’s what hurt us last week — the explosives,” junior safety Peyton Bowen said. “We’re putting the emphasis on that this week.”
Venables said, “Teams that win the explosive play battle are going to give themselves the opportunity to win the game. That’s not certainly the only category but one that we put a lot of time on, staying on top of the football both in run defense and pass defense.”