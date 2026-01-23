Who Will Take Over as Oklahoma's Starting Tight End in Jason Witten's First Season

NORMAN — No position on Oklahoma’s roster has been overhauled this offseason as much as the tight ends.

After the struggles at the position recently, that’s a welcome sight for the Sooners.

OU’s tight ends room has nearly completely turned over since the end of the season and that’s the position we examine in the third of a series of post-portal depth chart projections for the 2026 season.

Out are Jaren Kanak, Kaden Helms, Will Huggins and Carson Kent — who combined to play virtually all of the Sooners’ snaps at the position in 2025.

In are Rocky Beers, Hayden Hansen and Jack Van Dorselaer from the transfer portal and signed Ryder Mix and Tyler Ruxer at the spot.

They also changed tight end coaches with the firing of Joe Jon Finley and the hiring of future NFL Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten.

Witten immediately made an impact, with the addition of Van Dorselaer from Tennessee.

But by the time the news broke about Witten’s hiring, Oklahoma had already added Hansen from Florida and Beers from Colorado State.

While Van Dorselaer and others certainly have a chance to contribute at the position, Hansen and Beers are likely to be at the top of the list.

Kanak was the Sooners’ starter in 2025 and did an admirable job considering his circumstances, moving over from defense for his senior year, with 44 catches for 533 yards, but didn’t find the end zone.

But the rest of the tight end group contributed just 11 catches for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Hansen looks like the type of player who could change that after recording 30 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Gators.

At 6-foot-7, 269 pounds, Hansen has both the size and power to be able to compete against SEC defenses and he’s proven himself in the league.

Beers was plenty productive for the Rams last season, with 31 catches for 388 yards and seven touchdowns.

The brother of OU women’s basketball star Raegan Beers figures to slot in as the backup to Hansen, still receiving plenty of playing time.

While Beers and Hansen played plenty in 2025, Van Dorselaer’s playing time was much more sporadic.

He finished with five catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

But unlike the other two portal additions, Van Dorselaer has plenty of eligibility remaining. Van Dorselaer was just a freshman last season.

Beers and Van Dorselaer are each 6-foot-5.

The Sooners do return three tight ends from last year’s roster, but Trynae Washington, Kade McIntyre and John Locke Jr. each appeared in just one game last season.

Projected Tight End Depth Chart

Starter: Hayden Hansen, RSr.

Backup: Rocky Beers, RSr.

Reserves: Jack Van Dorselaer, So.; Kade McIntyre, RJr.; Trynae Washington, RFr.; John Locke Jr., Sr.; Ryder Mix, Fr.; Tyler Ruxer, Fr.