Analyzing NFL Draft Stock for Outgoing Oklahoma Players

Soon, several players from Oklahoma’s 2025 squad will likely hear their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

This year’s NFL Draft will be held from April 23 to April 25 in Pittsburgh as several former Sooners hope to hear their name called while professional franchises make their picks across seven rounds.

Here is where some of the outgoing Sooners stand with three months until draft day:

DE R Mason Thomas

Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas competes against Ole Miss. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

R Mason Thomas, a First Team All-SEC pick in 2025, will join the professional ranks after becoming a star in his final two seasons at OU.

He logged 23 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks as a junior in 2024 before capping off his college career with 26 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a defensive touchdown in 2025.

Thomas is currently ranked No. 37 on Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) NFL Draft Big Board, meaning that he will likely be selected in the first two rounds.

It’s possible — maybe likely — that Thomas falls into the late second round, due to the fact that his 6-2, 249-pound frame is considered undersized for NFL edge rushers. He also dealt with ankle injuries in each of the last two seasons, which could cause teams to back away from him.

Still, Thomas’ impact when healthy makes him a potential NFL star.

WR Deion Burks

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks catches a pass against Auburn. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Deion Burks’ production fluctuated throughout his time in Norman, but his speed makes him a likely Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

Burks is the No. 90 prospect in PFF’s Big Board. He went for 620 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 after an injury kept him out of several games in 2024, his first year at OU. Statistically, Burks’ best season came in 2023, when he registered 629 yards and seven touchdowns for Purdue.

Burks was held under 50 yards eight times in 2025. But performances like the one he put up against Alabama in the College Football Playoff — seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown — show flashes of the speedster’s potential impact at the professional level.

RB Jaydn Ott

Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott rushes against Kent State. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

This one may seem puzzling after the year that Jaydn Ott had.

Ott, who played at OU in 2025 after three seasons at Cal, rushed 21 times for only 68 yards this season. Despite being the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal last year, he was consistently buried in the depth chart and made a non-zero impact for Oklahoma’s offense.

Still, PFF has Ott ranked as its No. 162 prospect, meaning that he’ll likely be selected on Day 2 or Day 3.

With a 5-11, 208-pound frame, Ott is a bulky running back that frankly should have provided a spark to OU’s run game — but that never happened. It will be interesting to see whether NFL general managers focus more on his lackluster 2025 campaign or his earlier college success, as Ott went for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore at Cal in 2023.

S Robert Spears-Jennings

Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings tries to make a tackle against Texas. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Robert Spears-Jennings’ production dipped significantly in 2025.

After posting a PFF defensive grade of 78.7 as a junior in 2024, Spears-Jennings logged a 58.9 grade in his final college football season. Spears-Jennings particularly struggled in coverage with a 49.6 grade in 2025.

Even so, the defensive back has a strong chance of being selected, ranked No. 177 on PFF’s Big Board.

Spears-Jennings’ production in run defense sets is what will likely get him picked. His run defense grade of 78 was stellar in 2025, and it was even better in 2024 (93.1).

DT Gracen Halton

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis, defensive tackle Gracen Halton celebrate after Halton's tackle against Missouri. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Gracen Halton played his best season as a senior in 2025, finishing with 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a defensive touchdown.

He will likely be on the cutline for whether or not he hears his name called, as Halton is ranked No. 232.

Halton was OU’s second-highest rated defensive player in 2025 with an 84.7 overall grade, behind only Thomas. He is a sound tackler that specializes against the run.

Halton’s biggest concern is his size — 6-2 and 292 is considered undersized for professional defensive tackles. If he goes undrafted, it’s not because Halton isn’t disruptive or productive.

TE Jaren Kanak

Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak tries to leap over a defender against Auburn. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Just behind Halton in PFF’s rankings is tight end Jaren Kanak at No. 233.

Kanak played on offense for the first time of his college career in 2025, making him a raw talent at tight end. Still, he showed plenty as a senior to likely force NFL teams into taking a glance at him.

Kanak finished the 2025 season with 533 yards on 44 catches. He logged more than 60 yards in each of OU’s first four contests, but Kanak only did so once after that.

At 6-2, Kanak is well undersized for a tight end. But due to his quickness and catch ability, it is possible that Kanak hears his name called on Day 3.