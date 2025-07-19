Why Brent Venables 'Really Likes' Oklahoma's 'Completely Different' Tight End Unit
ATLANTA — For the third straight year, Oklahoma enters fall camp hoping a revamped tight end room can make a difference.
Brayden Willis caught 39 passes for 514 yards and seven scores in 2022, and the Sooners have yet to truly replace that production.
But after the offseason additions of Will Huggins from Pittsburg State and Carsen Kent from Kennesaw State, OU coach Brent Venables is optimistic that Joe Jon Finley can get his position group back on track.
“I really like the group of guys,” Venables said. “… It is a group that looks completely different. How many catches this group have to carry over? Four. There ya go, can only get better.”
Venables quickly singled out a familiar face — former 4-star recruit Kaden Helms — as someone who stood out in spring practice and summer workouts.
“Kaden Helms has had his best period of performance and being a player,” Venables said. “He’s been healthy the last several months. He’s really had a good, strong spring, had a great summer, needs a great fall camp so he can reach his potential for why we recruited him and why he came to Oklahoma.”
Helms’ career in Norman has been wrecked by injury.
He only played in three games as a freshman in 2022, making just one catch, before missing the entirety of the 2023 season.
Last year, he appeared in eight games, hauling in two catches and one touchdown, but he was still knocking the rust off after missing so much action over the previous two years.
Along with Huggins and Kent, who impressed offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle throughout spring ball.
“I would say, of any position group, they are the position group that has shown the most improvement over spring ball,” Arbuckle said. “… I'm talking they're on the line of scrimmage and we're running the football, and they're getting so much better with their hand placement, moving people. And they're all unreal kids."
Venables also backed Jaren Kanak to find success as he transitions from linebacker to tight end.
“Jaren Kanak has been fantastic,” Venables said. “He’s a great leader, great worker. But he’s a really good football player. He'll have a real role for us, I believe.”
Arbuckle wants plenty of options at tight end. Last year, four different Cougar tight ends caught passes in his offense. Though Arbuckle’s tight ends only totaled 21 catches for 304 yards, they scored seven touchdowns and played a key role in blocking for Washington State’s ground attack.
“I’m really fired up because we have a better team, tight ends are a great example of that,” Venables said. “We have a team that has made real progress in the weight room. Losing body fat, gaining muscle mass and all the sport science data from where guys started so we’re faster. I won’t bore you with all the details. Our acceleration numbers are better. A lot of ways to quantify.”