Why ‘Coachable’ DL Trent Wilson Could See Larger Role on Oklahoma’s Defense

NORMAN — There’s no undermining how massive of a loss it will be for Oklahoma if defensive tackle David Stone can’t play against No. 2 Georgia.

Stone suffered a knee injury at Monday’s practice, just six days before OU’s game against the Bulldogs in Athens, and It’s unclear whether or not Stone will be able to play. A preseason All-American, Stone notched eight tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in the Sooners’ 14-6 win over New Mexico last week.

OU coach Brent Venables, though, is confident that there are plenty of players behind Stone who can play admirably while he’s sidelined.

“He was just in my office a little bit ago and we were talking about what the expectations are today,” Venables said. “He’s all fired up.”

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 305 pounds, Wilson is a sophomore from Washington, D.C. Wilson, a former 4-star prospect, appeared in only three games as a true freshman in 2025.

With Stone and Jayden Jackson both established as high-level players, Wilson hasn’t gotten the chance to become a starter. But through three games, the sophomore has taken on a key depth role on the defensive line.

Wilson has played 39 defensive snaps so far in 2026, and he has played on more than 10 snaps in each of the Sooners’ first three contests. So far this year, Wilson has three quarterback hurries, two assisted tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

“Trent’s gotten better as the season’s gone along and I’m really excited about him,” Venables said.

Though Wilson has provided reliable depth early on in 2026, he hasn’t been perfect.

In Oklahoma’s 14-6 win over New Mexico, Wilson missed a tackle and finished the game with a 21.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) tackling grade. He finished the day with a 51.1 PFF defensive grade, which was the third lowest on OU’s defense.

Still, Venables believes that it’s important to keep giving Wilson opportunities.

“Everybody’s got warts and bad things, but what’s the best version?” Venables said. “He’s not polished yet, but he’s going to be an excellent player.”

In addition to Wilson, Nigel Smith II, Bishop Thomas, Danny Saili, Braxton Fely and James Carrington are other defensive tackles who could see extended playing time as a result of Stone’s injury.

Venables believes that Wilson’s mindset is what might allow him to take on — and not give up — a larger role on OU’s defensive front.

“He spends a lot of time in the building, and he’s super coachable,” Venables said. “When you are willing to hear the truth and you receive it the right way and then you’re coachable and you’re willing to put the work in, good things happen. And they’re happening in real time with Trent Wilson.”

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