Oklahoma's Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson Grew From 'Bloodied Battles' During Spring

NORMAN — “You don’t know what you don’t know,” Brent Venables said at the opening of fall camp. He was talking about Ben Arbuckle, but the quote could just as easily apply to several position groups — and a few players — on Oklahoma’s roster.

David Stone and Jayden Jackson are both elite and knowledgeable about what's to come. The guys behind them? Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson — among a few other candidates — have been waiting for this very opportunity.

"Every veteran started as an amateur," defensive line coach Todd Bates said at Oklahoma's Media Day. "They're just at the spot where they're finally getting an opportunity, and they've been preparing for it."

Smith and Wilson represent the next wave of talent in Bates' room. Gracen Halton is gone to the NFL and Damonic Williams is, in an interesting spot. The experienced reserve linemen appear to be the best candidates to be the next-in-line in Venables' strength in numbers defense.

Thanks to a spring with both Stone and Jackson sidelined, Smith and Wilson were allowed a heavier dose of reps. As Bates described, it was a "blessing in disguise."

"They just put their heads down. They took the punches on the chin from our offense as we were battling day in and day out with those guys. Bloodied our nose some days, but those are fights and battles you grow the most from," Bates said.

The experience in spring was needed. Smith, a third-year player, has only played 16 snaps in two seasons, while Wilson, coming into his second season as a Sooner, logged 29 snaps in 2025. Smith needed a little extra time to get going physically as he came to Norman as an edge rusher.

Thanks to their reps during April, both players are not only leaning on Stone and Jackson for guidance, but they're beginning to write their own story, too.

Oklahoma defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, defensive lineman Trent Wilson | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

"They've also started to become leaders themselves," Bates said. "So, that's been their growth and maturation process. I've been highly pleased with the way they came to work and just continue to learn. They're just a sponge — they pick up everything you put down.

Jackson, who knows a thing or two about playing early, has taken notice of the two as well.

"They've been prepared since last year, since when they first got here," Jackson said. "Those guys are in the playbook as much as the next guy — more than me. They're up there watching film every single day. They're hungry."

As Jackson would point out, no position is set in stone yet. Everything is up for grabs. That's something that both Smith and Wilson welcome. Both are simply trying to win the trust of Bates and Venables.

Oklahoma defensive tackle Jayden Jackson | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

"Trust is the biggest thing. Can coach trust me to go on the field and do what he's asked?" Jackson said.

Oklahoma's desire to have another elite defense could very well rest on the massive shoulders of both Smith and Wilson. Are they expected to be the alphas? No. But there's no question that the Sooners' depth strength played heavily into their elite defense a year ago.

If both linemen can build off their spring, Oklahoma could very well have another elite unit in 2026.

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