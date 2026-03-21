Why Kip Lewis, Isaiah Sategna’s Returns to Oklahoma Are ‘Huge’

NORMAN — Kip Lewis and Isaiah Sategna both would’ve heard their names called in a few weeks if they decided to go that route.

A linebacker, Lewis started 13 games and notched 76 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2025, his third season in Norman. Sategna, a wide receiver who transferred to OU from Arkansas ahead of the season, led the Sooners with 965 yards and eight touchdowns on 67 catches during his first season in Norman.

Per Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout, both of them had the chance to play on Sundays after their stellar seasons — but they both opted for one more season under the lights in Norman instead.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

“Those guys both had opportunities to go to the NFL,” Nagy said. “Getting them back was huge. Both are leaders for us.”

Lewis is listed at 6-1 and 227. Between his production and his impressive frame, Lewis would have almost certainly been selected during the NFL Draft’s seven rounds.

OU coach Brent Venables is well aware of how Lewis’ skills will help the Sooners’ defense stay elite in 2026.

But in Venables’ eyes, it’s the linebacker’s game-day energy that sets him apart.

“One of the most disruptive linebackers in all of college football that’s invested in this program,” Venables said. “I love watching Kip play on gameday. Wants to get better, wants to improve, wants to help us compete and chase a national championship.

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“His wisdom and all of his experiences are just gonna be great and have been up to this point, for the rest of the football team, the defense and certainly the linebacking group that he's part of.”

While Oklahoma’s offense collectively struggled in the back half of the 2025 season, Sategna did not.

The transfer wide receiver logged three touchdown receptions of longer than 50 yards over the Sooners’ final five regular-season games, one of which was a 58-yard catch against LSU that helped OU punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff. He also caught a touchdown pass in Oklahoma’s 34-24 loss to Alabama in the CFP, and Sategna was a Second Team All-SEC selection.

“Isaiah might’ve been my most favorite player on our team,” Venables said. “I’m going to make somebody mad, hurt somebody’s feelings — good.”

Because Sategna was one of only a few consistent producers on OU’s offense late last season, the Sooners called on him to do a lot.

This year, the talent around him should be better.

Oklahoma signed three wide receivers — Trell Harris, Parker Livingstone and Mackenzie Alleyne — from the transfer portal. The Sooners also added multiple tight ends, running backs and offensive linemen from the portal.

Whether Sategna’s numbers are better, worse or about the same as they were in 2025, Venables expects him to be similarly impactful in his second year at OU.

“His competitive spirit, the way he strains, his durability… He’s a great practice player and he shows up every day with the right kind of mindset to compete,” Venables said. “His preparedness and readiness is elite and it’s great to have his production, his experience, his leadership. I think he elevates everybody around him.”

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.