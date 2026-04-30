Class of 2027 Blue-Chip Cornerback Nails Down Oklahoma Official Visit, per Report

One of the nation’s top defensive backs from the Class of 2027 will reportedly be in Norman soon.

Gideon Gash, a 6-4, 185-pound athlete from Novi, MI, will take an official visit to Oklahoma on June 12, according to Allen Trieu of Rivals.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star ATH Gideon Gash has locked in official visits to Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Alabama, @AllenTrieu reports✈️



Read: https://t.co/jYOKJ6V4aQ pic.twitter.com/rDCV0PhrR6 — Rivals (@Rivals) April 29, 2026

Gash is a consensus top-100 player in the 2027 class. He is the No. 69 overall prospect and the No. 4 athlete for the recruiting cycle, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As a junior at Catholic Central High School, Gash starred at both defensive back and wide receiver.

At cornerback, Gash logged 74 tackles, nine pass breakups, three tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovered for a touchdown. On offense, he caught 19 passes for 540 yards and eight touchdowns.

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Gideon’s outstanding junior season followed his sophomore campaign in which he was similarly dominant on defense. He notched 38 tackles, five pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery in 2024.

The defensive back prospect’s impressive last two seasons earned him the opportunity to compete at the Polynesian Bowl National Combine and Showcase, where he earned “overall MVP” honors.

Congratulations to our adidas Polynesian Bowl National Combine & Showcase Overall MVP Gideon Gash!🤙🏽🌴#adidasPolyBowl pic.twitter.com/kwFFTBSFoa — adidas POLYNESIAN BOWL (@polynesiabowl) March 22, 2026

The Sooners joined the race for Gash later than many Power Four programs, as he earned his Oklahoma offer on Jan. 25.

Still, OU has evidently made an impression on him, as he will be back in Norman less than three months after his unofficial visit to campus in March.

Had a great visit today with Oklahoma! Thank you to the coaches and staff for a great time! @OUInsider #futurefreaks ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/6FkZLDqLoR — Gideon Gash 4⭐️ CB (@gideongash) March 8, 2026

According to Trieu’s report, Alabama and Texas Tech are the other schools that Gash will visit. His trip to Oklahoma will be in between those visits.

So far, the Sooners have earned commitments from two Class of 2027 cornerbacks: Mikhail McCreary and Mikyal Davis. McCreary is a consensus 4-star prospect from San Antonio, while Davis is a 3-star recruit from Goodyear, AZ.

OU has landed verbal commitments from 19 players from the 2027 class. Of those 19 pledges, 11 of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better by 247Sports. 247Sports ranks the Sooners’ class as No. 1 nationally, while Rivals has them at the No. 3 spot.

Oklahoma is hoping that its on-field success in 2025 will lead to further momentum on the recruiting trail. The Sooners went 10-3 in the fall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

OU will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.