Why Oklahoma Freshman Eli Bowen is Ready for His Moment

BREAKING: Class of 2024 CB Eli Bowen tells me he’s down to 2️⃣ Schools!



The 5’9 180 CB from Denton, TX will choose between Texas & Oklahoma



Is the younger brother of Peyton Bowen



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/dEq6RrK8SE pic.twitter.com/2f2i315IGr