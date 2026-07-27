Why Oklahoma GM Jim Nagy Believes Jake Maikkula is an 'NFL Center'

Jim Nagy owns all of the Jake Maikkula stock heading into the 2026 season.

The Oklahoma general manager can’t wait for fans to see the improvements that the OU center has made over the offseason.

“Jake Maikkula didn’t even show up on campus last year until June,” Nagy said on The Franchise Morning Show at SEC Media Days. “Didn’t know the offense. Didn’t know the guys around him. He looked incredible this spring. He’s gonna be one of the top centers drafted.”

Maikkula was a post-spring transfer portal addition last year from Stanford.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Jake Maikkula celebrates with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle after a scoring drive.na | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Not only did he have to wait to get to work in Norman until June, but the coaching change at Stanford meant Maikkula missed out on having any normal spring football a year ago.

Still, he played in 11 games for Bill Bedenbaugh last year, making 10 starts at center.

He would have started two more games, but a scary infection forced him to miss the regular season finale and OU’s College Football Playoff contest against Alabama.

But Maikkula is back to feeling his best.

"Our staff did an incredible job of taking care of me, getting me right with nutrition and weight room," he said in March. "(I'm) feeling back. If anything, feeling even better."

Maikkula has emerged as one of the vocal leaders of the offensive line, and he’ll play a crucial role in helping the Sooners make improvements in their rushing attack.

The 6-foot-6 redshirt senior is fully focused on the task at hand this fall, but Nagy has no doubts that his football career will extend beyond the 2026 season.

“I spent a lot of my summer on vacation just catching up with my friends around the NFL, and they spend their summers watching tape at their leisure; they watch their guys for the fall,” Nagy said. “And like I said, Jake’s an NFL center. He’s going to start at the next level. I say that because I’m not trying to put pressure on Jake; I just know how good he is.”

Nagy sees plenty of traits in Maikkula that will set him up for success in the NFL.

“He’s a really good athlete. He’s smart. He’s tough,” Nagy said. “He doesn’t say a lot, but he leads through his toughness. He’s really a tough dude.”

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