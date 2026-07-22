Why Oklahoma DE Taylor Wein Believes the OU Offensive Line Will be Better in 2026

One of the biggest goals of Oklahoma’s offseason was to massively improve its rushing attack.

That process starts with development along the offensive line, a process that defensive end Taylor Wein believes is going well.

“They've done a great job,” Wein said at SEC Media Days on Monday. “That room has transformed, and they've just gotten more and more mature.”

Wein battles the offensive line in practice and has seen the group go from where it was last year, with three freshmen starting key games in November, to a more experienced group throughout the offseason.

“They were young last year,” Wein said. “They did some really great, great things. They put a lot of great things on tape. These dudes are flying off the ball every day in practice.”

Offensive tackle Michael Fasusi is back for his sophomore season after starting last year as a true freshman, as are Ryan Fodje, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Heath Ozaeta, who all bring SEC starts to the battle for the two spots at guard either side of center Jake Maikkula.

OU also added Arkansas transfer E’Marion Harris to the mix at right tackle, and Harris brings multiple years of SEC starting experience to the group.

And Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line gets to line up against one of the best defensive lines in the country every week.

“It's very, very fun. It's head-to-head, just competition every single day,” Wein said. “… When you have iron sharpening iron, you're going to be very, very good in the trenches.”

Wein credits the offensive line’s ability to gel off the field as another factor in their growth this season beyond their physical development.

“It's their personality. Specifically our guys, they're Coach Bedenbaugh guys. They have huge personalities,” Wein said. “… They show up every day ready to work.

I would argue they're the closest position group on the team, and that's what makes them super, super connected and super, super talented.”

As the offensive line has grown, Wein believes the entire team has improved throughout the offseason.

“That's what motivates me and inspires me and seeing these young guys really step up and take on these huge roles and embrace it and get way better,” Wein said. “They've completely matured and attacked their weaknesses and gotten stronger.

“Seeing them fly off the ball is very encouraging, and we know what we're getting out of them, and we're excited.”

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