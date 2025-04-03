Why Oklahoma LB Sammy Omosigho is Having a 'Blast' Learning a New Role
NORMAN — Sammy Omosigho is all smiles off the field, but Brent Venables is counting on him to bring his athleticism and physicality to the heart of OU’s defense.
After playing a majority of his first two seasons in Norman on special teams and as an outside linebacker at the cheetah position, the 6-foot-1, 234-pound Heartland, TX, product is sliding inside to battle with Kobie McKinzie.
Things have slowed down for Omosigho as he enters his junior season, which is welcome as he learns the intricacies of a new position.
“Spring’s been a blast. It’s been fun competing with the guys,” Omosigho said on Tuesday. “… You have guys like Kobie and Kip (Lewis) helping me out and coach (Nate) Dreiling’s been amazing help.
“Also having coach V in my ear’s really been helping me out. Pushing me forward to where I need to go.”
Omosigho finished his freshman campaign with seven total tackles in 10 games, but saw an uptick in playing time last year.
Not only was he another year older in Venables’ scheme, he was thrust into a bigger role after Kendel Dolby’s terrible injury against Tennessee.
Omosigho started three games last year and played in all 13 contests, finishing with 39 total tackles, five tackles for loss forcing one fumble and breaking up one pass.
His continual growth throughout the year impressed Dolby.
“He was a young guy, so he went kind of through his young guy phase, but now he's really grown, man,” Dolby said last month. “He's been doing good, attacking the details… I feel like he's really ready to take a leap.”
Omosigho has some great resources to help spur his development, too.
Not only has he been working with the coaches and McKinzie, but former OU linebacker star Danny Stutsman has helped Omosigho make the transition to inside linebacker.
“I’ve been asking a bunch of questions trying to soak up all the information I can from him,” Omosigho said. “He’s been an amazing help. He’s been there every step. I ask him a question whenever and he’s been like this is this, this is that.”
The Sooners will need Omosigho to take to his new role quickly to maintain the depth the linebacker room had last year.
Stutsman, Lewis and McKinzie rotated with Lewis Carter plenty, keeping everyone fresh, but Carter departed in the transfer portal over the winter.
Now Omosigho hopes he’ll be able to utilize his athleticism all over the field.
“Playing inside backer is fun,” he said. “You have to play both sides of the field, it’s amazing to be able to fly around and have fun.”
The arrival of both Dreiling and outside linebackers coach Wes Goodwin has given this year’s spring a different edge, Omosigho said, something that will only benefit the entire group and Oklahoma wraps up spring practice and moves to summer workouts in the coming weeks.
"It’s been good. It’s been good having a different outlook on it,” Omosigho said. “But it’s still Coach V’s defense and he’s made a way to make it easier for us so we can play as fast as possible. So it’s been amazing.
“… Very competitive… A lot of competitive depth like Coach V’s been saying. Team 131, ready to take it all.”