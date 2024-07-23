Why Oklahoma Players Think Robert Spears-Jennings Will Be 'All Over the Field' in 2024
DALLAS — With three starters returning in the Oklahoma secondary and seven incoming freshman in the 2024 recruiting class and two arrivals via the NCAA Transfer Portal, it might be easy for some to overlook Robert Spears-Jennings.
That would be a mistake.
“He’s definitely grown a lot,” said senior safety Billy Bowman.
Spears-Jennings has grown, all right — as a player and as a person. The junior safety from Broken Arrow, OK, is up to 6-foot-1 and 219 pounds. In the OU secondary last season, he played in 12 games, made two starts and logged 240 snaps.
Spears-Jennings graded out at 66.7 overall, according to Pro Football Focus, with a run-defense grade of 75.0, a tackling grade of 77.8 and a coverage grade of 62.1.
With Bowman at safety and sophomore Peyton Bowen back in the secondary — either at the other safety spot, or at nickel safety/cheetah linebacker — Spears-Jennings might be able to work his way into a starting role this season.
“He was the guy who went into last season, his sophomore season, thinking like, ‘I might not play too much,’ ” Bowman said. “ ‘We have Key Lawrence. We just got a transfer in Reggie Pearson.’ They all played the same position, so it’s like, ‘What can I do?’
“Halfway through the season, towards the end of the season, he got his opportunity and I told him, ‘You gotta run with it. This is your time.’ And that’s exactly what he did.”
Behind Lawrence and Pearson, Spears-Jennings played 25 snaps against Tulsa, 20 against Cincinnati and 22 against Iowa State. He logged just nine total defensive snaps in the next three games, but then got the call-up and delivered 50 snaps against Oklahoma State, 33 against West Virginia, 22 against BYU, 28 against TCU and 22 in the Alamo Bowl against Arizona.
He also made the most of his limited opportunities by delivering physical punishment to numerous ballcarriers. Spears-Jennings is big and strong, and he loves contact. When he's on the field, he usually creates collisions and chaos for the opposing offense, and generates energy among the OU fan base.
Now, with Lawrence transferring to Ole Miss and Pearson graduating, Spears-Jennings had another great winter, adding muscle and strength, and then had a strong spring.
“I feel way more comfortable,” Spears-Jennings said in the spring. “Just knowing it’s the same defense; it’s just different names than last year. I actually know all my assignments. The third year in, I feel way more comfortable because guys have my trust and I have theirs. It’s just easier.”
By all accounts, Spears-Jennings has had a good summer, too.
“A guy like RJ stepping up, it’s his Year 3 now,” senior linebacker Danny Stutsman said last week at SEC Media Days. “So it’s a great year for him, good opportunity, and I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Spears-Jennings said the coaching staff has implored him to step up his leadership this season as he’s become one of the older guys in the defensive back group.
“I wasn’t expecting it to happen this fast,” Spears-Jennings said. “I’m glad Billy came back. He helps me to this day.”
Bowman’s decision to put off the NFL Draft and return for his senior year has been a boost for the whole group. Bowman even spent a good portion of spring practice helping the group as a coach.
That’s why he has a uniquely qualified perspective on Spears-Jennings’ readiness to step into a bigger role this year.
“Be prepared for it, seeing a lot of No. 3,” Bowman said. “That’s his number. Robert Spears-Jennings, he’ll be all over the field this year for us.”