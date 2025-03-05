Why Oklahoma QB John Mateer Embraces Pressure, Expectations, and the Spotlight
NORMAN — New Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer met the OU press corps on Wednesday morning at the Memorial Stadium Club.
It’s safe to say Mateer was in his element.
Mateer has been front and center, a visible member of the student body and the fan base since he arrived on campus at mid-term.
“I think it's just, I have a platform,” Mateer said.. “I have a platform to do a lot of things. I'm sitting here right now speaking my thoughts and my opinions, and I think (if) people see me do it, they'll be inspired to do it too. I think just encouraging people to come out and support all the other teams, because they do it for us, is very important.”
That can be a rewarding part of being the quarterback at a program like Oklahoma. Baker Mayfield was always engaged with the fan base and always supported various teams with his attendance and more. In fact, he still come back from time to time.
But it’s not necessarily for everyone.
“I think it could be,” Mateer said. “I don't think every quarterback has to be pressured into it. But I do enjoy it.”
There’s another element about being courtside at women’s gymnastics and throwing T-shirts at basketball games.
“I like watching high level sports,” Mateer said. “You look around, every sport’s ranked and every sport competes at a high level. I love watching it. I like going to gymnastics on Friday night — the best team in the country. I'm going to go watch the best gymnasts in the country compete, because they do at such high level.”
Head coach Brent Venables said he essentially likes everything about Mateer as a Sooner so far.
“I think he's got great competitive maturity to him and competitive toughness, Venables said. “He's consistent. He likes the locker room. He’s a football junkie, a gym rat. He's up at the facility non stop. He's got one other person, other than coach, that that puts in more hours than him, and that’s Jaren Kanak. So I think it's in his cross to bear to be in the facility more than Jaren Kanak.
“He's blended in and transitioned incredibly well. He's about that work. Players recognize his talent immediately, but he's incredibly competitive. He's got a great maturity about him, and he's a very process-driven young guy.”
Mateer takes Jackson Arnold’s place on the roster and will compete with sophomore Michael Hawkins when the Sooners open spring practice on Thursday.
He transferred to OU in December from Washington State after Brent Venables hired Cougars offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Mateer, a true dual-threat quarterback led the nation in total touchdowns last season and ranked No. 6 in total offense.
He said his first winter workouts in Norman have gone well — he’s spoken with former QB Dillon Gabriel and has been throwing regularly with the whole receiver corps in between Jerry Schmidt’s infamous strength and conditioning program.
Mateer described himself as “pretty confident.”
“Like you've heard famous people say, pressure is privilege, you know? Mateer said. “And it's a little cliche, but it's true. I think I get in there every day, first day of strength and conditioning workouts, the players, my teammates, put me in the front of line, and I really appreciated that. That gave me some confidence.
“And working out, and seeing my teammates willing to come throw with me and work out, extra into those things, gives me a lot of confidence in what we can do this year.”