Why Oklahoma's LED Lights, Other New Traditions Are a 'Game Changer' for the Sooners

NORMAN — Long-time Oklahoma football fans might have been caught off guard. For that matter, some players were, too.

When the Sooners last played at Memorial Stadium, it marked the debut of OU’s new LED light system. When players reached the end zone, it set off a light show.

Marvin Mims caused the lights to go out against Kent State. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t underestimate what $3.7 million can buy for a college football team.

“When you see the LED lights and you’re on the other sideline,” said OU running back Eric Gray, “you’re like, ‘Oh snap. We’re in it now.’ “

Gray began his career at Tennessee, and when the Vols played at Alabama, he felt the impact of what a customizable light show can have.

“I was like, ‘I’m a little scared now,’ ” Gray said. “It’s definitely good. Definitely plays a part in the home atmosphere and gets the crowd going, which is all a part of it.”

Offensive guard McKade Mettauer is another Sooner transfer who’s felt the other team’s energy from colored, flashing lights as a visitor — and didn’t like it. That was his freshman year at Cal, when he and the Bears visited Oregon’s Autzen Stadium.

“You're in there and it's intimidating because they're not your people,” Mettauer said. “They're trying to make you jump offsides. I think my freshman year I had like three offsides penalties playing there.”

OU striped the stadium against Kent State. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN -USA TODAY NETWORK

OU debuted the new light system — priced at $3.7 million this offseason, part of a $16 million facility upgrade — on Sept. 10 against Kent State. That game kicked off at 6 p.m., and the sun set just after halftime.

This Saturday, OU opens Big 12 Conference play against Kansas State with a 7 p.m. kickoff, and being two weeks later, the entire game will be played after dark.

Expect lots of fireworks — if not from the OU offense, then from the Owen Field lights crew.

“That Kent State (game), towards the end, was the greatest game atmosphere that I've ever been a part of — especially with everyone cheering for me,” Mettauer said. “I’ve been to places like that, but I was always on the other side of it, which wasn't very fun. But now that it's us with all the LEDs and the atmosphere, it totally was a game changer.”

Tight end Daniel Parker transferred from Missouri, where he also played in the Southeastern Conference. The players all said they knew the lights were there, but that night surprised them.

“That was the first time I've ever seen something like that,” Parker said. “I was thoroughly impressed sitting on the sideline and watching.”

Another of Brent Venables' new traditions: The Walk SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN -USA TODAY NETWORK

He said once the Sooners reached the end zone in the second half, the light show actually caught him off guard.

“Yeah, it did,” Parker said. “As soon as Marvin (Mims) scored a touchdown and the lights started flashing over and over again, I was like 'Wow.' It's just one of those feelings like, as a kid, you've always wanted to have this experience. Actually living it is very surreal.”

Head coach Brent Venables’ time at Clemson exposed him to a lot of college football’s best gameday atmospheres.

After the Kent State game, Venables called it “a really cool game day environment today. A new lighting system was a neat addition.”

In his first three games at OU, quarterback Dillon Gabriel has played before the three biggest crowds of his career. Although he had no point of reference in Norman, coming from Central Florida gives Gabriel has a real appreciation for what OU game days have become.

“I think it just makes it cooler for everyone in that stadium for the atmosphere,” Gabriel said. “The fans, the players on the field, just something cooler for everyone, I think.”

Fans light up Owen Field with their cell phones against Kent State. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN -USA TODAY NETWORK

Said former junior college transfer Justin Harrington — who played for the Sooners for part of last season — the new lights injected a new energy in the stadium.

“We didn’t have that before,” Harrington said. “It was good to add something to the crazy fans out there. It was kinda cool.”

Harrington said he especially enjoyed the third quarter break during which fans took out their cell phones, lit up their flashlights and waved them in the air.

“The light show when everybody turned their flashlights on was kinda crazy,” Harrington said. “Further down the road, our next five home games – that’s going to be a factor with our opponents coming in.”

That starts this week when the Wildcats come to town.

“I think the 7 p.m. kick is going to be really fun,” Mettauer said. “I’ve got a lot of family coming this weekend, so I think they're going to enjoy that.”

Defensive end Ethan Downs, from Weatherford, grew up coming to OU games. So he definitely feels the new vibe that Venables, Thad Turnipseed and the rest of the OU staff have created.

“To get to see a little change like that with the lights and the whole stadium turning on their flashlights,” Downs said, “it brings a lot of community, a lot of family atmosphere.

Players enter Owen Field ahead of the Kent State game. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN -USA TODAY NETWORK

“ … It's really really cool to see all that buy-in together. The culture that coach Venables is bringing, how it’s kind of reviving to all of the OU DNA, OU tradition — the fans are coming back. They're enjoying the games more than ever. Singing the Alma Mater after the game. There's just so much that coach Venables is doing that is going to change our lives and the future of the program.”

Traditionalists who might not enjoy the light show after every score should embrace the future. The players like it, the student section likes it, and most of the fans like it.

OU players sing the alma mater to the crowd after beating Kent State. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Recruits, however, love it.

Think of it this way: every time the lights start flashing, that means something good is happening for the home team.

“Hopefully, there are some new types of light shows and fireworks,” Gabriel said. “If there are a lot light shows, that means we’re doing something right.”

