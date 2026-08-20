Why Playing for Deland McCullough is an ‘Absolute Privilege’ for Oklahoma’s RBs

NORMAN — Oklahoma running backs coach Deland McCullough’s track record speaks for itself.

Before joining OU’s staff in February, McCullough coached at Notre Dame, Indiana and USC, and he has also served as the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs’ running backs coach. Over the years, he has helped develop star running backs like Ashton Jeanty, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

McCullough now takes over an Oklahoma running back room that has largely been dormant for the last few years. But OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is confident that McCullough will once again make the run game a strength.

“I think Coach McCullough has all the expertise to give it to them and hold them to a certain standard of how we expect to play running back here at Oklahoma,” Arbuckle said. “Everything that the running back room requires, excited to watch that entire room continue to grow and excited with the expertise and level of detail that Coach McCullough brings to those guys.”

Heading into the 2026 season, Oklahoma’s running backs have varying levels of experience.

Junior Xavier Robinson and sophomore Tory Blaylock have played the most snaps for the Sooners. Blaylock rushed for a team-high 480 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, while Robinson finished the year with 421 yards and four touchdowns.

Robinson spent his first two seasons under DeMarco Murray, who now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs’ running backs coach. With several months of learning from McCullough now under his belt, Robinson feels confident that his new position coach will help him be even more effective in 2026.

“He’s very detailed,” Robinson said. “He’s a technician when it comes to the run game, and it stands out. He’s helped me and a lot of guys in the room, and you can see that.”

Junior running back Andy Bass, however, has yet to play a college football snap. Bass tore his ACL during his senior year of high school, and he suffered yet another torn ACL leading up to the 2025 season.

Bass is now back in the fold, and McCullough has been integral in helping him become football-ready.

“He’s been here ever since I got healthy. He wasn’t around when I was injured, so being able to play the whole time he’s been here has been helpful.

“He’s got the expertise that any running back would need. You just look at the records and everything he’s coached, all the good players he’s coached… playing for him is an absolute privilege.”

It’s hard to predict how the Sooners will utilize their running backs in 2026.

OU retained Robinson, Blaylock and Bass after the 2025 season, and Robinson and Blaylock come into the fall with significant experience in Arbuckle’s offense. The Sooners also added four newcomers — freshmen Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker and transfers Lloyd Avant and Ben McCreary — to the position group.

Regardless of who gets the most carries, OU quarterback John Mateer is confident that the run game will take pressure off his shoulders, thanks largely to McCullough’s coaching.

“I think Coach McCullough has done a great job with the detail and intent of what you need to do as a running back and the protections in the run schemes,” Mateer said. “They're all in a good spot.”

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