Why TE Bauer Sharp's Dream Oklahoma Debut Left His Family Speechless
NORMAN — A year ago, Bauer Sharp opened the season on the road.
The tight end, converted from a high school quarterback, joined his Southeastern Louisiana teammates to open the season in Starkville against Mississippi State.
Sharp’s Lions lost 48-7 in front of an announced crowd of 50,041 Bulldog fans.
Fast forward one year, and Sharp’s season-opening experience was a bit different.
He donned a different uniform, this one for Oklahoma, and played his first game on Owen Field.
Sharp wasn’t just any Sooner blending in to the sideline either.
He earned the title of captain for the first game, learning the team both onto the field and through the Sooners’ Walk of Champions hours before kickoff.
“It was a blessing,” Sharp said after No. 16 OU’s 51-3 win over Temple. “First game compared to what I’m used… just all glory to God. Just thankful for the opportunity.”
Sharp made the most of the chance afforded to him by the Oklahoma coaching staff, too.
His first touch as a Sooner saw him enter the end zone, as quarterback Jackson Arnold lifted a ball slightly over an Owl linebacker to find Sharp for the opening score of the game.
“I started crying when I got to the sideline,” Sharp said of his touchdown catch. “I just pointed at the sky and that’s real. It was just all Jesus. He put me in this position. I had one offer coming out of high school to play quarterback and now I’m here.”
Sharp was far from a one-drive wonder on Friday night.
With a former fullback in Seth Littrell and a former tight end in Joe Jon Finley serving as co-offensive coordinators, OU worked to get the tight ends much more involved from the jump than Jeff Lebby did a year ago.
Sharp finished the game with five catches, and his 47 receiving yards was tied with Jalil Farooq for the most on the team.
Baylor transfer Jake Roberts played plenty in the first half as well, though he didn’t pull down a catch, which is an aspect of the offense Arnold is excited to utilize throughout the 2024 season.
“It’ll let us be a lot more being dynamic in the offense, being able to spread the ball around to different receivers and different tight ends,” Arnold said. “I mean, I feel like tonight, we utilized the tight end a lot more than we did last year. Even used 12 personnel sets with two tights on the field. Things like that were things that we might not have been able to do last year. And so it definitely brings a whole new dynamic to our offense.”
As a former quarterback, Sharp is happy to do anything to help make Arnold’s life easier.
“Our whole tight end room is full of a bunch of dogs and we’re just going to continue to keep just being easy targets for Jackson,” Sharp said. “Just doing what we can to relate to… be friendly to him. … Whatever works for this offense and for 11.”
As far as Arnold’s concerned, he was just pleased he could reward Bauer for all the work he’s put in throughout the offseason.
“I'm so proud of Bauer,” Arnold said. “That's my guy. I'm so happy we stole him from the transfer portal, but I mean, for him to come in his first ever game in a Sooner uniform, be a captain and score a touchdown, super proud of him. He's been a great leader for us.”
After the win, Sharp was able to share time with his family on the field.
His parents, aunt and uncle and grandparents were in Norman to greet him, the first of what will be a season of special moments for Sharp.
“My mom couldn’t stop crying. Not a word was said,” Sharp said. “Even in the Walk of Champions, I just saw them and I couldn’t get words out. I’ve never experienced anything like that, that many people leading the team. … It was awesome. It was fun.”